Nolan,again: Ex-Sacred Heart star makes one last memory in The Pete, leads JU past Jax State

JACKSONVILLE — Kevin Nolan’s rush of emotions just about matched his son’s rush of points in the second half against Jacksonville State on Saturday.
There Kevion Nolan was, on Bill Jones Court, painting the last of his basketball masterpieces in Pete Mathews Coliseum. He poured in 20 of his 23 points after halftime as Jacksonville University beat Jax State 68-62, but dad’s mind strayed from that ASUN Conference game.
He couldn’t help looking at the bulked up man in the green No. 3 jersey and seeing the skinny 3-point assassin of not so many yesteryears ago.
Kevin couldn’t help flashing back to those Calhoun County tournaments and Northeast Regionals. To think, Saturday’s game was, in all likelihood, unless Jax State (8-11) rallies from its 1-5 ASUN start to host Jacksonville (10-7, 3-3) in yet another ASUN tournament game, his son’s last game in The Pete.
“It’s a lot of mixed emotions, just as far as seeing him start out here back in seventh grade and seeing it come to fruition now, to what’s his last time playing in the county” Kevin Nolan said “It’s emotions everywhere.”
Kevin Nolan was among the 40-50 friends, family and former Sacred Heart teammates and coaches who populated the section of seats behind JU’s bench Saturday.
They saw the version of Kevion Nolan who transferred from Samford, battled back from myriad injuries, considered leaving when JU fired his first coach there but stayed and passed 1,000 career points two games prior to Saturday’s.
When healthy, he’s been the player his promise foretold while helping Sacred Heart win three of its four state Class 1A championships from 2015-18.
When playing back in Alabama for JU, he’s been something more. He averaged 19 points in JU games played in his home state before Saturday’s, mostly against Jax State and North Alabama.
There was the matter of his 20 points in 27 minutes at UAB on Nov. 30.
“If it wasn’t for foul trouble, I think he was gonna go for 40,” second-year JU coach Jordan Mincy said. “It was insane.
“His family is so big, and I told Mr. Nolan, every time that dude hits the floor, he represents his family so well. It’s not just basketball. He’s just an unbelievable young man.”
The kid who graduated high school at 17 is on track to finish his MBA. His idea of a future beyond basketball, whenever that might come, involves business, he said. Maybe as an agent. Maybe coaching.
When Mincy talks of Nolan’s virtue, he thinks of that meeting the two had with two games left last season. The conversation came as Nolan fielded what he described as NIL-laced overtures from Power 5-conference schools to become a grad transfer.
“You talk about loyalty, especially in the time of the transfer portal, and he could’ve gone anywhere,” Mincy said. “He’s had everybody calling him.
“The type of relationship we have is transparent. He walked in and said, ‘Coach I’ve had numerous schools reach out to me, but I want you to know I’m riding with you.’”
Not long after that conversation, Nolan scored 19 points, including clinching free throws with seven seconds left, as the Dolphins eliminated Jax State from the ASUN semifinals in The Pete. He also hit two free throws then a 3-pointer to give JU a 48-44 lead with 1:23 left.
JU never trailed again in that game.
Earlier last season, he hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in a loss to the Gamecocks on the same floor.
Fast-forward to Saturday, and Nolan had the ball from an inbounds pass as the final three seconds ticked down. He pointed up, something he does often. He smiled.
Maybe it was the satisfaction of another strong performance on what he has every right to consider his home-home floor away from his JU-home floor. Or maybe he and his dad shared a wavelength, and memories rushed in.
While Kevin said he flashed back to a Sacred Heart victory over Oxford in the 2016 county tournament, Kevion dribbled a year farther back to his favorite memory.
“I’d probably have to go back to my 10th-grade year and the first county championship we won, against Alexandria,” he said. “I’d say it was either the county championship or the shot last year to send us to the (ASUN) championship game.”
Kevion Nolan swears he doesn’t consciously play any differently in The Pete or his home state, but the numbers say what they say. Wherever basketball takes him after this season, he knows it likely will never be The Pete.
“I was kind of thinking about it before the game, and it’s kind of hitting me now,” he said. “There are a lot of memories here, and I’m glad I can go out my last time playing here with a win and my family, my people, coming to see me play.”
What to know
—Jax State got 14 points from Damaree King, 10 from Skyelar Potter and eight from Peyton Daniels. Those three players combined to hit eight of the Gamecocks’ 10 3-pointers. King was 4-for-10.
—Jax State was 10-for-37 on threes and took 59 shots overall, hitting 20. JU was 23 of 46 overall, 8-for-22 on threes.
—Jax State led 28-27 at halftime. Down 37-34 in the second, JU went on a 16-3 run. Nolan got it started with a 3-pointer, the first of his four threes in the run. He scored 14 of the 16 points.
—Junior forward Monzy Jackson, who left Jax State’s loss to Bellarmine on Jan. 7 with an injury, could return this week, Gamecocks coach Ray Harper said. Harper said he expects to know more Monday, after seeing Jackson work out.
Who said
—Jax State coach Ray Harper on the difference between Nolan’s three-point first half and 20-point second: “Communication on our switches. We didn’t switch up. We were too low or too late, and then our ball-screen coverage wasn’t good that stretch. For the most part in the first half, I thought we were terrific. We did everything we needed to do. The second half, there was that one little stretch where we had all of the breakdowns.”
—King on Nolan: “He’s a good player, man. They ran a lot of screens, a lot of actions for him, and just trying to be prepared for everything that came at us and just limit his shots. That was pretty much the difference between the first half and the second half.”
—Mincy on Nolan: “Kevion Nolan is the reason that JSU has turned around. The effort and the energy he puts in on a daily basis is why this program has done a 180 overnight and changed in a year.”
Next up
—JSU will play at Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 6 p.m.