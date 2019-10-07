JACKSONVILLE — For all of the kills and thrills, the Calhoun County volleyball tournament came down to a lob, a corner and disagreement about whether it was in bounds.
Libero Sarah Pelham got a dig then wound up with Alexandria's third hit. Her lob landed on or near the back-left corner on No. 2 seed Jacksonville’s side, and top-seeded Alexandria finished off a 3-1 victory (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 28-26) on Monday in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Valley Cubs won their second straight county title.
“The thing I love about our team is, we just keep grinding,” said Alexandria coach Whitney Welch, whose team improved to 37-8. “We just keep grinding these matches out.”
Alexandria claims its trophy as 2019 Calhoun County volleyball champs. pic.twitter.com/8VK5zINGCD— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 8, 2019
Jacksonville, a traditional county power making its first appearance in the final since winning it in 2016, made it a grind. Alexandria had not lost a set in this tournament until the Golden Eagles won the second set Monday, and Jacksonville rallied from a 20-15 hole to tie it 21-21 on a Kayla Broom tap.
From there, the battle of wills swung back and forth until the ball lobbed to a fortuitous place.
“I was surprised it was in,” Pelham said. “I’m just happy we won.”
Alexandria, 2019 Calhoun County volleyball champs. pic.twitter.com/z2NKi7LGks— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 8, 2019
Broom was nearest to the ball when it fell, and Jacksonville coach David Clark didn’t fault her for letting it drop.
“It was out,” said Clark, whose team fell to 26-11. “I don’t like to say a whole lot, because those guys have a tough job, but, I’m standing right next to them. I saw the ball headed that way, and I started backing up to the line, because I was going to tell her, in or out.
“I didn’t say anything. It was out. When I looked down the line, that ball was out.”
Welch declined to pass judgment.
“I have no idea,” she said. “I’m sitting over here, 75 feet away from it.”
Calhoun County volleyball runners up, Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/uAP3SdiyuH— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 8, 2019
The winning shot ended a back-and-forth slugfest between the county’s top two teams in a tournament that went largely chalk, by seedings.
Tournament most valuable player Madison Wallace finished with 12 kills, and offensive MVP Jordan Beason led the Valley Cubs with 14 kills and 13 digs. All-tournament pick Anna Johnson served up 39 assists to go with nine digs.
“This is a completely different team from last year,” Wallace said, “but I feel that we’re very focused in practice. Sometimes we get down, but we always fight back, and I really like that about this team.”
A serve out of bounds and a block helped Alexandria break a 23-23 deadlock in the first set, and Broom block finished off Jacksonville’s victory in the second, after the Golden Eagles built as much as a 19-11 lead.
Broom, the tourney’s defensive MVP, finished the night with 29 kills, 10 blocks and 20 digs.
Jacksonville’s Brenna Stone added 22 kills and 14 digs, and Molly Wilson distributed 35 assists.
Clark said 14 serve-receive errors hurt the Golden Eagles, but he lauded his team for fighting out of a hole on several occasions.
“They’re disappointed, and I told them, I’m glad their disappointed,” he said. “It means it means something to you, but it’s been a little while since we’ve been here.
“I said, ‘I appreciate you all getting us back here. This is a road to start building back to what Jacksonville has been and what we hope we’re going to get back to, the level of play we’re expecting.”
All-tournament team
Alexandria: Wallace (MVP), Beason (offensive MVP), Johnson, Pelham, Kandyn Blankenship.
Jacksonville: Broom (defensive MVP), Stone, Wilson, Lexi Callahan.
Donoho: Maggie Miller, Lily Grace Draper.
Oxford: Shania Vincent, Brittany Davis.
White Plains: Gracie Morgan.
Weaver: McKenna Flynn.
Ohatchee: Jorda Crook.
Faith Christian: Sarah Jessica Christjohn.