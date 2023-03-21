Newell, Lincoln wear out Wellborn

LINCOLN — They did the most with the least, but who cares?
Everybody cares.
The Golden Bears won another baseball game. They have a habit of doing that.
Lincoln senior third baseman Caden Newell and the Bears were held to just four hits Tuesday afternoon at Lincoln, but coach Colby Coursey’s team manhandled Wellborn 10-0 despite it all.
It was an odd baseball game, yes, but the Bears found a way to dominate anyway.
“We put the ball in play,” Newell said. “We put the bat on the ball. We laid down bunts, and Wellborn was not making plays.”
The Bears took advantage of every Wellborn infield error, as well as every Panther walk. Lincoln went with it, too, going for the gusto and the runs. The Bears put 19 runners on base in the game.
They also swiped seven bags. Lincoln sophomore center fielder Kaene Newell stole three bases on the afternoon. Bears senior shortstop Jayden Ramsey stole two more bases.
Lincoln found a way to manufacture 10 runs on a mere four base hits, too.
“We executed, and when we put the bat on the ball, we win games,” Bears sophomore left fielder Cole East said.
Putting the best licks on the ball for the Bears were senior second baseman John Sands and sophomore first baseman Carson Perez. They each had two hits in the game.
Sands had an RBI single in the second inning and a bunt single in the bottom of the fourth. Perez’s two base hits were also in the second and fourth innings.
The Bears hung a 1-0 lead on Wellborn in the first inning. Lincoln also scored three runs in the second inning and six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“We were aggressive on the bases,” Bears head coach Colby Coursey said. “We made some good reads, and we put pressure on the (Wellborn) defense.”
Lincoln also got four-plus strong innings out of eighth-grade pitcher Nicholas Catlett. He improved his record to 2-1 and lowered his earned run average to 2.30.
Catlett bamboozled the Panthers with just two hits, three strikeouts and one walk. Wellborn could not score off Catlett, the 5-foot-10 right-hander.
“We’re still learning how to play,” Panthers head coach Jordan Phillips said. “We have youth, and we were kind of intimidated (by Lincoln). We didn’t feel like we were going to get the job done.”
Wellborn’s only hits off Lincoln’s Catlett were a Tanner Ingram single to right field in the first inning and a Noah Screws infield base hit in the top of the third. Screws is a junior right fielder for the Panthers.
Wellborn still lacks consistency with a 3-9 record. Meanwhile, Lincoln is whistling down the highway with a tasty 13-4 record.
Coursey and the Bears have a talent-laden baseball team. That is indisputable.