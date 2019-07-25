Chandler Tyree has seen a high school community get feelings about a coaching transition.
The 2008 Oxford graduate was there to see Josh Niblett depart for Hoover after the 2007 season, and not every Yellow Jacket backer so readily let Niblett go.
The Calhoun County Board of Education voted to approve Tyree’s hiring as head football coach Thursday, nine days after the board rejected Ted Darby to negative reaction from White Plains supporters.
Job number one for Tyree.
“Just work hard,” he said. “Hard work wins everybody over. Work hard, and win football games. Work hard, and treat their kids right, be seen in the community, love the community, but, most of all, just work hard.”
The full six-member county board attended Thursday’s meeting, and the personnel item that included Tyree’s hiring passed with one abstention. Michael Webb, one of two members who voted against Darby’s hiring last week before seeking an executive session, abstained because he had a relative involved.
Members Julie Hood and Jeff Winn were absent for the July 16 meeting, where Darby’s hiring was rejected. Webb and Mike Almaroad voted no, and Board vice president Debbie Hess abstained, leaving Darby short of the needed four votes.
Much was different about Thursday’s meeting. White Plains principal Andy Ward, who recommended Darby to Superintendent Donald Turner, did not bring Tyree with him to the meeting. Darby and his family attended the July 16 meeting.
“I talked to our superintendent, Mr. Turner, and we just felt like it would be best, not just because this is a football job, but for any position in Calhoun County right now, to not bring those people to the board meetings,” Ward said. “It’s going to be more of a county policy, I think.
“It wasn’t trying to be rude or sarcastic to anyone. It’s just what I was asked to do.”
Two White Plains football players, quarterback Jaden Chatman and tight end Jesse Hubbard, attended Thursday’s meeting, wearing gray T-shirts adorned with White Plains logos. Chatman said the July 16 meeting inspired him to come.
“I wanted (board members) to know that we supported (Tyree), if he were to get the job,” Chatman said.
Board members made a point to speak about Tyree after the vote. Hess and Lisa Amerson said they’ve heard “good things.” Webb said he received positive phone calls about Tyree’s character.
“I’m very excited about those phone calls,” Webb said. “I think he’s going to have a powerful impact on those young men.”
Tyree played linebacker for Oxford and helped coach linebackers there for the 2014 season, after graduating from Jacksonville State University. He jumped at the chance to become Munford’s defensive coordinator in 2015, at age 25, and held that job three seasons.
Oxford’s 2014 team went 6-6 in Ryan Herring’s second season as head coach and the Yellow Jackets’ first without running back Roc Thomas, Alabama’s 2013 Mr. Football. Munford went 25-11 in Tyree’s three seasons under Bill Smith, reaching the 4A semifinals in 2015. The 2017 team gave up just 10.8 points a game.
Tyree sat out of football in 2018 to pursue youth ministry.
“In a year, I realized that coaching is my ministry, that I could impact kids in my coaching, and I missed coaching,” Tyree said.
Niblett was one of Tyree’s references for the job.
Tyree originally interviewed for the head coaching position, matched with a physical education teaching slot. White Plains lost the P.E. slot in favor of a classroom history teaching position, and Tyree met that qualification.
“He made the most sense,” Ward said. “He’s a great man, first and foremost, which is important to everybody. He’s had great football success, too, and been around some good, winning programs.”
Tyree impressed Ward with his preparation for the job interview. Tyree watched film of White Plains in advance and came in with thoughts about various players and ideas about what to do with them.
Chris White resigned as White Plains’ coach June 26 to take a job on former White Plains coach Larry Strain’s staff at Handley. High school football teams in Alabama begin practice Aug. 5. The tight time frame spurred Tyree to search up team highlights.
“You had to go in like you were going to get the job, and I want to go in as prepared as I possibly could be on day one,” Tyree said. “I feel like I am.”
He came away impressed by what he saw on film.
“There are some guys out there that people are overlooking that are going to sign college scholarships,” he said.
He said he expects Chatman and returning first-team All-Calhoun County two-way athlete Jaden Harris to have big years. He’s also impressed with defensive end/linebacker hybrid Ethan Bozarth and lineman Will Osteen.
“Ethan Bozarth, you turn on the film, and he’s a special player,” Tyree said. “He can play end. He can play backer. He can play wide. He can play sniffer. He can run the ball some. He can do whatever you ask.
“Will Osteen, he just jumps out at you. You don’t have to have one of those things that circles him, because you can recognize him above everybody on the field. He’s 6-foot-4, about 250 pounds, and I saw a video he had on his Twitter the other day where he was doing 335 for power clean. He’s just a strong kid, big kid, and when he puts his hands on you, it’s tough to get them off of you.”
Ward said he also came away impressed with Tyree’s knowledge of the culture at White Plains. Tyree’s wife, Haleigh, is a 2011 White Plains’ graduate. They met at church.
“The kids are blue-collar, just like I am,” Tyree said. “I’m going to get my hands dirty. I’m going to work, and they’re willing to work.
“The problem hasn’t been the work. They’ve worked. The ball just hasn’t rolled their way.”
White Plains finished 2-8 in 2018 but lost four region games by a touchdown or less.
“This year, we’re going to make sure that we put ourselves in situations where, when we have the opportunity, fourth quarter, and it’s a one-score game, that we’ve been there,” Tyree said. “We’ve been through tough times. We’ve had character, on and off the field, and I can depend on them in the fourth quarter, knowing what they have to do.”