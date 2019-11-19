JACKSONVILLE — One recent, 12-hour day at work, Clint Smith returned from errands to find his office rearranged. The Jacksonville High head football coach’s desk, once across from his conference table, now lined a different wall, perpendicular to the table.
It was a reminder, as if Smith needed one, about the OCD nature of his profession. Deliriously tired and momentarily bored assistants can be dangerous things.
Fast-forward to the third week of November, 2019. Nobody in Smith’s sphere feels tired, and he can wipe staff boredom from his list of worries.
For the first time in program history, Jacksonville has a third-round playoff game Friday. The Golden Eagles (10-2) will host Northside (11-1) in a Class 4A quarterfinal, just outside the field-facing, wall window in Smith’s office.
Jacksonville got this deep by winning a second-round game for the first time in eight tries, over the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s playoff era. The Golden Eagles smashed St. John Paul II 56-22 last week in Huntsville.
This came a year after an undefeated Jacksonville team, with most of the same headliner players, lost to cornfed Good Hope in a second-round mud bog.
“It feels great, making history every week,” senior all-state running back Rontarius Wiggins said.
Smith knows such breakthroughs well. He was an eighth-grader when eventual Hall of Fame coach Danny Horn arrived at Clay County. The Panthers had never made it past the second round and wouldn’t until Smith’s junior year.
That was 1992. Horn held an end-zone meeting after a practice, in the week leading up to the Panthers’ second-round game against Warrior.
“I can remember Coach Horn telling us, ‘Look, you guys have a chance to do something special,’” Smith said.
That Clay County team made the semifinals, a major step toward so many deep runs. Horn’s Panther teams went on to win six state titles, make the finals two more times and semifinals three more times.
Smith, a two-way lineman in high school, missed out on most of the fun. His senior-year team lost in the second round, but “the future just kind of took care of itself,” he said.
So much Jacksonville history has come the past two seasons. The 2018 team posted the school’s first 10-0 regular season and set a school record with 11 total victories. This season, Jacksonville made it two region titles in a row for the first time in school history, going unbeaten in region play both years.
Still, those heights continue an upward trend that started with Smith’s hiring from Saks before the 2012 season. The Golden Eagles went 5-5 in his first season and have enjoyed winning seasons since, making seven straight playoff appearances.
This came after Jacksonville had made one playoff appearance in 13 years.
“Eight years ago, when we got here, we were trying to build a program, trying to start a program,” Smith said. “First, it was just trying to get Jacksonville into the playoffs. Then, it was trying to host a playoff game. Then it was, try to win a region championship, then try to finish undefeated in the regular season and, now, getting past that second round that Jacksonville had never been past.”
The Golden Eagles expected to break the second-round barrier last season, with the most successful regular-season team in the school’s history. A week of rain turned Good Hope’s field into slop, and a speed-oriented Jacksonville team didn’t have its best night.
That bit of history was left to the 2019 team, which had to replace several graduation losses on the offensive and defensive lines. The work in progress included regular-season losses to Calhoun County rivals Alexandria and Piedmont in the season’s first half.
“The Piedmont game really set us,” senior linebacker/fullback Sam Dingler said. “It told us, ‘If we’re going to do anything, we’re going to have to get it together.’”
The Golden Eagles haven’t lost since, winning six games in a row.
Evidence shows Jacksonville overcame its graduation losses. Wiggins’ rushing statistics nearly match his season-ending numbers from this time a year ago … 2,239 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10.7 yards a carry. Same for quarterback Luke Jackson … 1,404 yards passing, 19 touchdowns.
The core held, and the Golden Eagles know what it means to hold on a little longer.
“Every year, our goal is to make deep runs in the playoffs,” Smith said. “But this was definitely a huge step in our program, just kind of breaking through that barrier and taking that next step towards a deep playoff run.
“Hopefully, teams to come will see that and understand that this just what we want to do and where we want to be every year, this time.”
For now, Dingler wants his last Jacksonville team to blow the lid off of barriers.
“I don’t want it to be that the third round is the new place, the new stopping point,” he said. “I want us to go as far as we can, especially being a senior, and make our year worth it.”