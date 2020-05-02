New state rules give prep football coaches practice options

New rules approved late last week by the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control and then its Legislative Council have given high school football coaches — and those coaching volleyball, cross country and swimming — the option of conducting spring practice or starting preseason practice a week earlier than previous years.
For the 2020 season that would be Monday, July 27, instead of the traditional first Monday of August, which would be Aug. 3.
Rules governing offseason practices have been loosened, too. The new rules become effective June 1 and thereafter multiple coaches will be allowed to work with players who are not participating in another sport for two hours a week for a maximum of 10 weeks in the offseason.
Calhoun County football coaches who responded to inquiries about the changes had mixed thoughts.
“We’ll start a week early. We’ll jump all over that,” Alexandria football coach Todd Ginn said, adding that in the future he expects to work with groups one day a week for the allowed 10 weeks in the offseason and see if that serves the same purpose as spring training was designed to serve.
“I’ll be anxious to see how people use that because basically you’re trading 10 days for five days but with the incorporation of that other rule on top of that. … You do the other, you don’t do spring training and then you start a week early,” Ginn said.
Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix likes the option of starting a week earlier in the fall, too.
“I think that was a huge one for us because it gives you the option to do what you need to do. We have so many kids who play multiple sports. It kind of gives us an outlet there where the kid can start fresh in the fall. … It gives you an avenue that you can determine how much stress needs to be put on certain kids. It’s tough on the body when they play three sports and then you come out and try to get ready for a spring game on a 10-day period,” Nix said.
Not every Calhoun County coach is so certain.
“I love the spring evaluation period. I would rather keep it than start a week early,” Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said, noting the coaches can chose to play a spring game, as Oxford had planned this spring against Clay Central, or elect not to play in the spring as he did at the close of his first spring with the Yellow Jackets.
He didn't want to reveal that his first Oxford team would run a spread offense during its 2019 Class 6A state championship run.
For Etheredge, if there are going to be offseason injuries he’d prefer those injuries come in the spring when there would be more recovery time.
“I think spring helps out a lot,” Etheredge added. “You get an evaluation period before the summer. It allows you to gauge the new kids you have that are coming out. … It’s hard to gauge offensive and defensive linemen without putting them in pads. Spring gives you that opportunity to gauge them before the summer gets here.”
Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said the option to conduct spring practice or start preseason practice early is something the AHSAA has borrowed from Georgia.
“There’ll be teams that won’t have spring training. They’ll just start a week earlier. There’ll be traditional teams that have always had spring training that will continue on,” Smith said. “I don’t think that’s going to be as big a deal as what you are going to do in the offseason with the kids when they can get two hours of work a week in and you can have multiple coaches.
"You’ll see more of that probably after this first football season ends, after all this stuff’s kind of subsided. I think everybody’s just going to be happy to get back in there and start doing something again once we can finally get to.”
The Wellborn mentor, who’ll coach the North team in the annual North-South football game in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on July 18, offered a reason for allowing more coaches to work with players.
“There are a lot of kids that can’t afford their own personal trainer,” Smith said. “If they’re going to work in the offseason they need somebody to help them in the offseason.”
Don’t expect to see a lot of changes at Piedmont, where head football coach Steve Smith guided the Bulldogs to the Class 3A championship in 2019. It was Piedmont’s fourth state football title in Smith’s 14 seasons at the helm.
Piedmont’s Smith said he had not conducted a spring practice in probably 10 years and the Piedmont coaching staff has never done offseason work with players because of the entire coaching staff’s across-the-board commitment to students playing multiple sports. He estimated that 90 percent of his football players were involved in either baseball or track in the spring.
“My intent is for us to continue to rock along like we’ve been doing. We’ve been fairly successful in most of our sports with that,” Smith said. “If there is good in that rule it does keep a kid that wants to work during the offseason, because maybe they don’t have an interest in another sport, working with their own coach versus somebody from the outside that may not have the kid’s best interest at heart.
"There are some outside groups that really try to continue to develop the young student-athlete but there are a lot of people out there that are trying to make money off kids and they’re selling something to the parents that’s not realistic.”