New sheriff: Once a cowboy, Odam now Piedmont boys career scoring leader

PIEDMONT — Check Alex Odam’s Instagram page, and the eye almost misses the endearing profile picture. The black cowboy hat makes the young man.
Well, he wasn’t quite a young man yet. Just a single-digit boy, likely unaware that bad guys wore black hats, he’d watched the 1994 movie “8 Seconds” enough to know he wanted to ride bulls.
Trade his black hat for a white hat, and toy pistols for his signature jump-shot stroke, and there’s a new scoring sheriff in Piedmont. The cowboy who couldn’t be throwed in his fanciful dreams became the bull who couldn’t be rode in basketball, and he has a school record to show for it.
Just a sophomore but a fourth-year varsity player and third-year starter, Odam scored 17 points in a 72-29 rout of Glencoe at home Monday, breaking Piedmont’s career scoring record for boys basketball.
In a game also notable for Omarion Foster’s career-high 20 points, Odam finished with 1,687 points for his career, edging Danny Bryan’s 53-year-old mark of 1,686. Odam scored his 17th on a drive off of an inbounds give-and-go exchange with Sean Smith at 5:18 of the third quarter.
Piedmont’s Alex Odam breaks the Piedmont High School career scoring record in the third quarter against Glencoe on Monday. pic.twitter.com/I95D6BDuhT— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 2, 2021
Game organizers took timeout to recognize the accomplishment. With Piedmont in control of the game, Odam did not play in the fourth quarter.
“It’s pretty special, with just all of the people who have played here in history, and stuff,” the soft-spoken Odam said.
Odam stands 378 points short of breaking the overall school record, held by current Piedmont girls basketball coach Terrace Ridley. Known as Terrace Spears in high school, she scored 2,064 points between her freshman and senior seasons as a Bulldog.
Timeout to mark Alex Odam's setting the Piedmont career scoring record for boys' basketball. pic.twitter.com/E7SVbqTpVr— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 2, 2021
“I want it so bad to happen for Alex,” said Ridley, who went on to play for Southern Union and Jacksonville State. “He’s just one of those players that you just love to watch, and you want great things to happen for him. …
“I see the same grit and the same motivation that I had when I was playing, just wanting the ball all of the time. From a coaching point of view, you want a player like that on your team.”
Odam comes from a basketball family. His dad, Jonathan “JoJo” Odam, doubles as his head coach at Piedmont and played for Cherokee County. Like her husband and high-school sweetheart, Leah Odam, Alex’s mother, gained a reputation for defense as part of Cherokee County’s state-championship teams of 1992-93.
Alex is raised on basketball. Count him a University of Kansas fan, like his dad, who caught the “rock chalk Jayhawk” bug in 1988. Danny Manning starred in the first Final Four that Jonathan watched.
In a school known for multiple-sport athletes, Alex’s teammates try to talk him into playing football as a wide receiver “all the time,” he said. Jack Hayes, the quarterback in football and catcher in baseball, gauges his interest in baseball from time to time.
“Never thought about it,” Alex said. “I just don’t like any other sports, other than basketball. I’m just not interested.”
Odam battles Chron’s Disease and inflammatory bowel disease that forces him to manage his diet closely. It became a greater concern when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last spring.
“Chron’s is an autoimmune disease, so we were nervous, with the coronavirus, until we called the doctor and nurse,” Jonathan Odam said. “They settled our minds.
“He has infusions once every five weeks. Once he gets those infusions with all of that medicine, his immune system is really solid. Then we asked if there was any correlation between people with that getting the virus, and they said no.”
With his health managed, Alex pursues the sport he’s loved since he was a toddler.
His parents bought him a children’s basketball goal and placed it on the carpeted end of the living room. Before long, he shot regularly from the end with wood floors.
“He would shoot and shoot and never miss,” Leah said. “I remember JoJo came home one night and was like, ‘Watch this kid,’ and he hit like six in a row from all the way across the living room.”
Alex grew up admiring Piedmont players like Sloan Garner, who played with a scoring mentality. Alex has carried it into his varsity career.
“It’s just doing whatever it takes to win,” Alex said. “I just go out there and try to be aggressive. My role is to score, I think. If I don’t, then I’m not doing my job.”
Alex got after basketball with vigor. When the pandemic shut down team sports activities in the spring, he worked out in his garage, using jump rope and medicine balls to improve his footwork and strength.
He shot baskets on the family goal once done in the garage.
“I always said that he was my passionate child,” Leah said. “He loves fiercely, and he competes fiercely.
“When he’s made, he’s pretty fierce in that, too.”
Alex had a competing passion as a child, one where the horned four-legged hazards are fierce. He was “dead set on being a cowboy,” Leah said, right down to his oversized belt buckle, cutoff shorts, boots and hat.
His parents took him to a rodeo.
“It was probably my dad’s fault, because we had cows,” Leah said. “My dad would take him to the pasture and sit him on a cow, or sit him on a bull.”
Count Jonathan and Leah glad that basketball stuck with Alex. There’s no one Jonathan would rather have the ball with eight seconds to play.
“The main thing is, I just want to win a state championship and just win,” Alex said. “However many points I score, it’ll be like just in addition to it.”
Girls
Piedmont 54, Glencoe 49: Ava Pope scored 19 points, Jaycee Glover 14 and Lele Ridley 10 to lead Piedmont (10-11), which prevailed in a close game throughout.
“We got off to a slow start, and give credit to Glencoe,” Terrace Ridley said. “They came out and really played hard and put pressure on us.
“Once we calmed down a little bit and settled into what they were trying to do to us, we saw a change and got back to playing Piedmont ball.”
Pope and Glover hit three 3-pointers apiece, and Pope was 6-for-7 at the foul line in the fourth quarter to help fight off Glencoe. Pope, just a freshman, has grown into a scorer’s role.
“I definitely think I’ve developed since the start of the year,” she said. “I’ve had to step up and be a scorer on the team.”