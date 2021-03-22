New Oxford head coach won three state titles as an assistant, served under Niblett and Grass

OXFORD — Sam Adams has been to the top in high school football. He got Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa close to the top of Alabama Class 6A football during his seven years as the Patriots’ head coach.
He hopes to reach the top again, with Oxford.
Oxford City Schools hired Adams as its 26th head coach in Monday night’s special-called board meeting at the high school gymnasium. He was introduced at a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Adams called the Oxford job "one of the best jobs in the state at any level, 1A through 7A."
"It's not a situation at all where I'm coming into a broken situation and having to start over and all of that," Adams said. "That's not the case. It's a program that has a whole lot of things going right.
"To me, the bigger challenge is finding what's working less than optimally, then fine tune and take small steps forward."
Oxford superintendent Dr. Jeff Goodwin said Adams will make $115,000 a year.
"It's a critical position for our school district," Goodwin said. "Obviously, it's one that's very desirable across the state, so there were no shortage of fantastic applicants."
Oxford principal Heath Harmon formed the search committee and said 15 candidates were interviewed. The search narrowed to a "top four or five," he said, but he declined to name them.
"We did have some coaches on our staff who did interview, and they did great," Harmon said. "We're blessed to have really good coaches."
Adams was a top candidate when Oxford hired Keith Etheredge in May of 2019. Harmon said "a lot of things" made Adams the "right fit" this time.
"Just the way he's going to run a program, a disciplined program, they're going to daily do the little things," Harmon said. "They're doing to do things the right way.
"I think his player development is outstanding, so he's going to give our players the best opportunity to be the best they can be and be successful. The product on the field and off the field will be one that we'll be very proud of."
Adams met with his now-former players and coaches at Hillcrest on Monday, after the school returned from spring break. The staff he inherits at Oxford includes several with head-coaching experience. Oxford offensive coordinator Will Wagnon, for example, was a head coach at Munford and Hazel Green.
Adams said he doesn't yet now how many will remain as part of his staff.
"There's a lot of guys that love Oxford and want to be at Oxford," he said. "If they want to be here and they like the way the program is that I have laid out, then there will be a spot for them.
"I guess every coach here has a state-championship ring, as far as I can tell. That says a lot."
The coach who replaced Ohatchee’s Scott Martin at Hillcrest will replace Etheredge at Oxford. Etheredge resigned in late February to become Class 7A Auburn’s new head coach after two seasons at Oxford.
Etheredge led Oxford to the 6A title in 2019, his first season with the Yellow Jackets. It was his fifth state title, Oxford’s first in 26 years and Oxford’s first in 6A.
Oxford reached the quarterfinals in 2020 and has made at least the quarterfinals each of the past four years.
Adams is 56-29 in seven seasons as a head coach. He coached Hillcrest to the 6A semifinals in 2017, tying the Patriots’ deepest-ever playoff run. They made the 4A semifinals in 1985.
Hillcrest finished 9-3 in 2020, falling to Opelika in the second round of the playoffs and finishing second to Hueytown in Region 4.
Adams became Hillcrest’s head coach after Martin left for Ohatchee after the 2013 season.
He served as an assistant coach at Hoover for two years before going to Hillcrest.
Adams, 41, played football, basketball and baseball for Corner High School and played baseball at Bevill State Community College before graduating from Auburn University. He earned a master’s degree from Louisville.
He served as a graduate assistant on Tommy Tuberville’s staff at Auburn and under Bobby Petrino at Louisville.
"Coach Adams brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both the college and high school level," Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson said. "Our athletic program is about we, us and ours, and Coach Adams fits that mode perfectly."
Adams said he learned Xs and Os under Petrino, a noted offensive mind.
Adams coached wide receivers while working under Josh Niblett at Hoover. The Bucs were undefeated state champions in 2012 and 2013.
Niblett was Oxford’s head coach from 2005-07.
Adams called Niblett "one of my best friends" and said he consulted Niblett during Oxford's search.
"Josh was the best I'd ever seen at messaging to the team and having a consistent theme, really, kind of week to week and season to season," Adams said. "He set the mindset of the team and made his personality rub off on the team so they reflected him."
Adams also served on a state-championship staff under recently retired Bob Batey at Louisville Trinity High School, a perennial power in Kentucky. The Shamrocks won the Class 4A title in 2005.
Adams was Spain Park’s offensive coordinator in 2007, when John Grass’ Jaguars finished as Class 6A runner-up. Grass became Oxford’s head coach in 2008 and joined Jacksonville State’s staff as offensive coordinator in 2013.
Grass became JSU’s head coach in 2014.
"The biggest thing I took away from working with John was how to incorporate your faith into the program and how to make it really a family type of atmosphere," Adams said.
Adams also coached wide receivers under Bob Spire at Georgia’s North Gwinnett High School, which went 33-4 in four seasons, including the school’s first two undefeated regular seasons.
"He was the ultimate promoter," Adams said. "He found a way to really incorporate the community. He was a really good Xs and Os coach and ran the program really well, but he also had a little P.T. Barnum in him."