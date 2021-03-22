New Jackets’ head coach won three state titles as an assistant, served under Niblett and Grass

OXFORD — Sam Adams has been to the top in high school football. He got Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa close to the top of Alabama Class 6A football during his seven years as the Patriots’ head coach.
He hopes to reach the top again, with Oxford.
Oxford City Schools hired Adams as its 26th head coach in Monday night’s special-called board meeting. He was introduced at a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
The coach who replaced Ohatchee’s Scott Martin at Hillcrest will replace Keith Etheredge at Oxford. Etheredge resigned in late February to become Class 7A Auburn’s new head coach after two seasons at Oxford.
Etheredge led Oxford to the 6A title in 2019, his first season with the Yellow Jackets. It was his fifth state title, Oxford’s first in 26 years and Oxford’s first in 6A.
Oxford reached the quarterfinals in 2020 and has made at least the quarterfinals each of the past four years.
Adams is 56-29 in seven seasons as a head coach. He coached Hillcrest to the 6A semifinals in 2017, tying the Patriots’ deepest-ever playoff run. They made the 4A semifinals in 1985.
Hillcrest finished 9-3 in 2020, falling to Opelika in the second round of the playoffs and finishing second to Hueytown in Region 4.
Adams became Hillcrest’s head coach after Martin left for Ohatchee after the 2013 season.
He served as an assistant coach at Hoover for two years before going to Hillcrest.
Adams, 41, played football, basketball and baseball for Corner High School and played baseball at Bevill State Community College before graduating from Auburn University. He earned a master’s degree from Louisville.
He served as a graduate assistant on Tommy Tuberville’s staff at Auburn and under Bobby Petrino at Louisville.
Adams coached wide receivers while working under Josh Niblett at Hoover. The Bucs were undefeated state champions in 2012 and 2013.
Niblett was Oxford’s head coach from 2005-07.
Adams also served on a state-championship staff at Louisville Trinity High School, a perennial power in Kentucky. The Shamrocks won the Class 4A title in 2005.
Adams was Spain Park’s offensive coordinator in 2007, when John Grass’ Jaguars finished as Class 6A runner-up. Grass became Oxford’s head coach in 2008 and joined Jacksonville State’s staff as offensive coordinator in 2013.
Grass became JSU’s head coach in 2014.
Adams also coached wide receivers at Georgia’s North Gwinnett High School, which went 33-4 in four seasons, including the school’s first two undefeated regular seasons.
