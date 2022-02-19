New Hope ends dominant run for Anniston girls at Northeast Regional

JACKSONVILLE — New Hope head coach Craig McGill’s message to his team ahead of Saturday’s Northeast Regional Class 4A semifinal against Anniston was simple: “It’s their region, until somebody knocks them off.”
The Indians did just that, defeating the Bulldogs 57-44, and ending a dominant run for Anniston at the Northeast Regional. The Bulldogs had reached the 4A state championship game three straight years, winning it in 2020.
New Hope advanced to Wednesday’s 9 a.m. final where it will meet Handley, which beat Priceville 76-59 later Saturday. Anniston finished the season 17-12.
“That’s huge for our program,” McGill said. “We want to be one of the best teams in the state, and we felt like we had to beat them to prove that."
New Hope freshman Kaylee Yarbrough scored a game-high 23 points, but it was another freshman who got the Indians off to a fast start. Eevy Bellar canned three 3-pointers in the game’s first six minutes, and New Hope led 16-8 after one quarter.
“The big stage is my favorite,” said Bellar, who finished with 17 points. “It’s my atmosphere.”
Anniston sophomore Serena Hardy, who finished with 15 points and a team-high four assists, did her best to keep the Bulldogs in the game in the second quarter. She nailed 3-pointers on three straight Anniston possessions, but New Hope had an answer each time. After burying seven shots from beyond the arc in the first half, the Indians held a 33-23 halftime lead.
“In the first half, they were shooting 50 percent from 3-point. They were 7-for-14,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “You can’t win like that.”
New Hope extended its lead to as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs showed plenty of fight late, nobody more so than senior Shi Jackson.
Jackson scored 10 points and pulled down five offensive rebounds in the final period before fouling out with less than a minute to play.
“We felt like we would have an advantage on the inside, but you’ve got to demand it,” Bullock said. “She started demanding it in the fourth quarter, and you saw the results.”
Jackson finished with a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds in her final high school game.
“I just wanted to fight and try to come back and win the game,” she said. “Just play as tough as we could for that last quarter.”
Unfortunately for Anniston, one strong quarter wasn’t enough to keep its hopes of a fourth straight Final Four appearance alive. That’s not to say the Bulldogs didn’t accomplish a lot after losing Class 4A player of the year Allasha Dudley, Asia Barclay and others to graduation a year ago.
“Initially, we were given a statement that said we were going to only win five games, and that would be it,” Bullock said. “That motivates me. Unfortunately, I can’t play, but it put a drive in me to say that we’re going to prove some doubters wrong.
“We had a pretty successful season, you know, 17-12 is not bad for a team that loses four starters and a lot of experience.”