Keith Etheredge came into Oxford’s turn at Friday’s inaugural Calhoun County Quarterback Club high school football media day wiping his eyes.
Within minutes, while lauding running back J.B. Carlisle, the new Oxford head coach’s eyes welled again.
“He is the type of young man you want your kid to be,” Etheredge said, as his voice broke.
Say this about the most proven of the county’s three new head coaches: he has a touch of Dick Vermeil in him.
If he gets Oxford to the promised land of its first state title in Class 6A, more than two decades after the Yellow Jackets won three in 5A, it’s not hard to imagine Etheredge pouring out emotion like Vermeil did in Philadelphia, St. Louis and Kansas City.
Indeed, 23 years gone by, since Oxford’s been a state champion. Etheredge, who won four state titles at Leeds, hopes to end the wait.
He joins Weaver’s Justin Taylor and White Plains’ Chandler Tyree as new coaches on the scene. They had their coming-out party at Anniston Country Club on Friday, one day after the Calhoun County Board of Education approved Tyree’s hiring and 10 before the Aug. 5 start of practice in Alabama.
They join a deep shark tank that includes Steve Smith, who has won three state titles at Piedmont.
Taylor, hired Jan. 24 to replace Daryl Hamby, touted the P.R.I.D.E program that’s been the basis of Weaver’s offseason program.
“It represents our core values,” said Taylor, a Cleburne County graduate and former offensive coordinator at Cherokee County. “Each group in the five letters, we have two athletes that represent that, and we meet on Tuesday mornings and go over leadership things with them.
“After workouts, they take their group that they selected, and they go over what they were taught that morning, and they’ve really bought into that.”
Tyree first met with White Plains’ team Thursday at 6:30 p.m., three hours after his hiring. He said he’s “living a dream.”
“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of buzz going around,” said Tyree, an Oxford graduate and former Munford defensive coordinator. “We’re just excited about an opportunity to get better every day.”
Oxford backers buzz about one of the offseason’s highest-profile hires in Alabama. Etheredge brings quite a resume to a program that won three 5A titles under Robert Herring, from 1988-93. Oxford made the 6A semifinals in 2011, before Alabama added a 7A classification, and quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018.
Each of the last two years, Oxford’s climb to the top hit a hard ceiling. They lost in the playoffs both times to Clay-Chalkville, which went on to lose to eventual state champion Pinson Valley.
Last season, Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley also happened to be Oxford's Region 6 rivals.
“It’s kind of like, you want revenge,” senior defensive back Antwon Fegans said. “You get to the same point and get the same results. You think about that loss every day, and I just think about how bad I want to be past the third round. You’re just tired of losing.”
Enter Etheredge, hired after Ryan Herring resigned to become head coach at Pierce County (Ga.).
Asked what’s different about Etheredge, all three players who came to media day cited a “different energy.”
“He brings a different swagger to the team,” defensive lineman-turned-linebacker Jaylen Swain said. “All the different players, we can all have a different swag. His hype … is just different.”
Etheredge’s energy came across at media day. He’s no preseason poor-mouther.
Talent? Oxford has it.
“Every guy in our secondary has D-I offers,” he said. “Every one of our receivers, basically, has offers to play at the next level. We may have one guy who don’t.
“We have a lot of talent. Our quarterback has offers and just committed to Mississippi State in baseball, and he had some football offers.”
So far, Oxford has backed it up. The Yellow Jackets won UAB’s passing camp, beating Wetumpka and Park Crossing along the way.
“These guys are serious about football,” Etheredge said. “They’re serious about winning. They’re tired of going out in the third round.
“We want to play at Auburn this year. We want to be on that stage. That’s our goal … 15-0 and win a state championship.”
How does that make his players feel?
“When you get loose, you feel better, and it just comes easy,” wide receiver Zay Britt said.
But Etheredge’s energy and looseness clearly comes with a softer side. Just get him talking about his players.
“I get emotional when I talk about kids,” he said, “especially the real good ones.”