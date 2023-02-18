NE Regional: White Plains falls: 'The third quarter was the difference'

JACKSONVILLE — Before the dam broke, White Plains was in pretty good shape.
Playing in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals against high-powered Etowah, the Wildcats scored 13 of the game's first 16 points. At halftime, they led by nine.
But sooner or later, Etowah was going to answer, and when it did in the third quarter, White Plains got washed away 58-50. Etowah (22-7) will move on to play defending state champion Jacksonville in Wednesday's finals at 2:15 p.m.
"We always tell our guys that the first four minutes of the third quarter most of the time are going to determine the outcome of the game," White Plains coach Chris Randall said. "We talked about it. We knew they were going to amp up the pressure. Their best offense is a missed shot and going to the offensive glass and their press. We knew they were going to sell out to it.
"We practiced against six, we practiced against seven, five on seven, but sometimes you can't simulate that athleticism."
In this case, Randall was dead on.
A minute into the third quarter, Luke Bussey sank a basket to put White Plains up 31-21. Four minutes into the third quarter, Etowah's pressure had created the havoc the Blue Devils intended and the game was tied 31-31. They poured it on by outscoring White Plains 10-2 to grab an eight-point lead.
Etowah kept control essentially for the rest of the way.
"The first half, we played their game," Etowah coach James Graves Jr. said. "They slowed it down and made it methodical. We knew coming in we had to speed them up. We couldn't make any shots in the first half.
"We went in at halftime and made a few adjustments and started playing more like we play. I knew coming in if the game was in the 40s, they have a good chance to win. If we get it over 55 on up, we have a better chance to win."
One of the adjustments Etowah made was to try to cut off the pass to the middle of the court when the Blue Devils were in their press. Still, that was a minor thing, as the issue was the intensity in which they showed coming out of halftime.
"The third quarter was the difference," Randall said. "They just had another gear. And the turnovers in the third quarter were forced. The first-half turnovers were sloppy. The third-quarter turnovers, those guys made plays."
Randall figures White Plains lost an opportunity in the first half to dominate.
"I felt like the nine-point lead at halftime should've been 15 or 16, and that would've been a big difference," he said. "We wasted some opportunities to stretch it. I felt like nine was the best they could hope for. We had 12 turnovers in the first half, and a lot of those were unforced. We still felt good about it."
The thing is that White Plains has handled the press well this year. Randall said it's been that way after having some struggles early in the season.
"But they just had a different level of intensity there in the third, and it was impressive," he said.
Even so, White Plains still had chances. Late in the third period, White Plains trailed by only three with 1:20 to go in the period and had the ball three separate times. Etowah turned a White Plains miss and a turnover into two layups in the final 14 seconds to go up by seven.
Also, Etowah led only 55-50 with 2:05 to go and struggled to make foul shots. The Blue Devils made only 13 of 28 for the game, but White Plains couldn't take advantage.
Josh Wheeler led White Plains (17-8) with 17 points, including 13 in the first half. Bussey managed 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Paul Laube had eight points off the bench, while Z.J. Rosario added seven. Carter Johnson had four points and nine rebounds.
For Etowah, Josh Graham and Jalein Walker each had 20 points.
"I'll tell you this: nobody turned it over on purpose; nobody missed a shot on purpose," Randall said. "I wouldn't trade these dudes for (anything). This has been one of the most rewarding years I've ever had. This group, I'm telling you, man, from where we started to where we finished, man, I'll take these guys anywhere. They're mine.
"I think I've got the best job in America. I coach the greatest kids. They try hard, they love each other, they act right. We just didn't have enough juice to get over the hump, but it wasn't from a lack of effort, that's for sure."