NE Regional: White Plains falls: 'The third quarter was the difference'

A good size crowd takes in a game during the Northeast Regional high school basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus Jacksonville State University.

 Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Before the dam broke, White Plains was in pretty good shape.

Playing in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals against high-powered Etowah, the Wildcats scored 13 of the game's first 16 points. At halftime, they led by nine.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.