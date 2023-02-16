NE Regional: Swarming Huffman knocks out Oxford girls

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's girls won't return to Birmingham for the Class 6A Final Four. A swarming Huffman team made sure of that in the Northeast Regional semifinals Thursday, forcing 34 turnovers and turning away the Yellow Jackets 55-32.
Even so, Oxford coach Melissa Bennett took pride in what her team accomplished. The Yellow Jackets won the Calhoun County tournament, won the 6A, Area 13 tournament and made the regional tournament for the third straight season.
They also won 20 games while traversing a mine-field schedule that Bennett said likely included "five of the seven eventual state champions."
"Season-wise, we're one of 16 teams left in the state," Bennett said after the loss to Huffman at Jacksonville State. "It's not as good as we wanted to be. Our goal was to get back to Birmingham, so it stings pretty good right now, but when you look at how many people have been sitting at home for a week, it's still pretty special."
Oxford figured Huffman would be a big hurdle to getting back to the Final Four for the second straight year. The Vikings have won 27 of their 31 games this year, and they did it with trapping, full-court pressure that melts most teams.
"We told (the players) whoever won this game would probably go to Birmingham," Bennett said. "Just watching a lot of film, I thought Huffman and us had the best chance, just looking at matchups and things like that."
For about a quarter and a half, Oxford handled the Huffman pressure. With 4:15 to play in the second period, the Yellow Jackets led 15-10. Huffman rallied, slicing the advantage to 15-14 with 3:29 to play.
Then, Oxford guard Justice Woods picked up her third foul. Woods is the Yellow Jackets’ best ballhandler, and without her on the court to help stem the Huffman momentum, the Vikings closed out the quarter with 10 more points to lead 24-15 at halftime.
"We just stayed consistent with what we were doing, and with the blink of an eye, we were right back in it," Huffman coach Lin Slater said.
At halftime, Bennett made an adjustment to put more size up the floor to help beat the pressure. That worked for a bit, and Oxford got a 3-pointer from JaMea Gaston and a 2-pointer from Woods to cut it to 24-20.
From there, however, it was all Huffman. The Vikings outscored Oxford 21-2 the rest of the third quarter. Defensive pressure is part of Oxford's DNA as well, so Bennett knows what it looks like when it starts to work well.
"If you get going, if you get a little momentum going off your press, it just feeds off of it," Bennett said. "You don't change anything Xs and O-wise, but it gives the group a little more confidence. You start hyping each other up. A lot of times, you're more willing to jump passing lanes so it looks like you're taking even more away, when really, you're feeding off each other's energy."
For Oxford (20-10), Woods finished with a team-high eight points, even though she came out midway through the fourth quarter with what Bennett said was a possible concussion. Xai Whitfield, Gaston and Keziah Mickler had six points each. Whitfield led in rebounds with six.
For Huffman, which plays Birmingham rival Parker in the regional finals, Tamiria Jones had 17 points and six rebounds. Destinee Nelson added 14.
Slater, who received her undergraduate and Master's degrees from Jacksonville State, said the defensive pressure is "definitely our bread and butter."
"I told the girls before the game we were going to play the way we've been playing all season," she said. "We're 27-4 now, and to get those wins, that's how we played all season. We play off our defense. Our defense is what gets us going."