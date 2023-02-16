 Skip to main content
NE Regional: Swarming Huffman knocks out Oxford girls

Oxford's LaMya McGrue heads to the basket against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's girls won't return to Birmingham for the Class 6A Final Four. A swarming Huffman team made sure of that in the Northeast Regional semifinals Thursday, forcing 34 turnovers and turning away the Yellow Jackets 55-32.

Even so, Oxford coach Melissa Bennett took pride in what her team accomplished. The Yellow Jackets won the Calhoun County tournament, won the 6A, Area 13 tournament and made the regional tournament for the third straight season.

