NE Regional: Supporting cast helps Vinson, JCA advance against Murr, Lindsay Lane

JACKSONVILLE — One could sum up Jacksonville Christian’s Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal with Lindsay Lane this way: both teams had one of these things that wasn’t like the others.
JCA had more things around their one special thing and prevailed Thursday.
Center Chase Vinson scored 39 points, and his supporting cast helped him overcome Tommy Murr’s 56 points to advance 82-78 in overtime in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Thunder (23-6) advanced to face the Spring Garden-Skyline winner in Monday’s 4:45 p.m. final. The winner advances to Birmingham for the state semifinals.
Lindsay Lane finished 27-4.
Vinson, JCA’s 6-foot-7 center and the key to the Thunder’s two-year surge in boys basketball, went 14-for-17 from the field. He also had three second-quarter blocks, two of Murr on consecutive possessions, that helped JCA capture the lead.
Murr became the first boys player in Alabama to surpass 5,000 career points in December. He broke his own state single-season scoring record by reaching 1,450 for the season in the Lions’ sub-regional victory over Woodville.
Murr’s driving bucket put Lindsay Lane up 64-63 with 1:08 to play, Lindsay Lane’s first lead since midway through the second quarter, but Vinson hit one of two free throws to tie it at 57.4 seconds.
Kobe Messer was called for a foul attempting to rebound Vinson’s second free throws, and Murr hit both free throws to make it 66-64, Lindsay Lane.
Possession arrow saved JCA’s ensuing possession, and Messer’s baseline jumper tied the game.
Murr’s pass out of bounds at 4.7 seconds survived an official’s conference, and JCA called timeout to set up a final play. Messer’s halfcourt attempted bounced off the backboard, and the game went to overtime.
JCA scored the first four points of overtime, on a Messer bucket in the paint and Vinson’s short jumper, and the Thunder took the lead.
Charlie Morrison’s driving bucket in transition gave Lindsay Lane a 78-77 lead with 31 seconds left, but Vinson sank two free throws at 13.4 to reclaim the lead for JCA.
After a Lindsay Lane timeout, Brady Anderson took the inbounds pass, dribbled down court and threw the ball out of bounds.
JCA inbounded to Vinson, who drew a foul from Anderson and hit both free throws to make it 81-78 with 5.8 seconds left.
The Thunder called a full timeout to set up its defensive plan. After discussion over an early clock start, Eli Fair picked off JCA’s inbounds pass and got it to Vinson, who hit the first of two free throws with three-tenths of a second left.
Vinson had the most help Thursday. Eli Fair’s 14 points came mostly on offensive rebounds and putbacks. Messer added 17 points.
Morrison was Murr’s top help, adding 14 points.