NE Regional: Spring Garden girls grind their way past Midfield

JACKSONVILLE — Spring Garden’s 65-54 victory over Midfield in Friday’s Northeast Regional Class 2A semifinals was about many things for four eight-minute quarters.
It was about Ace Austin’s game-high 24 points and Neely Welsh’s 23. It was about the Panthers responding with their own run when Midfield made a run to take a second-quarter lead.
It was about Spring Garden, returning to the regional finals. The Panthers (31-1) will play Pisgah in Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final, hoping to advance to their 14th Final Four after falling to Pisgah in overtime in last year’s regional final.
“Last year, when we got beat, I said it, and we have it hanging on our locker-room door,” Austin said. “I said that we’ll be back down here next year, so we’re back down here. We want that rematch.”
There’s more to say about how Spring Garden won the game, but other things came up after the clock struck zeroes.
Tensions spilled into the handshake line after the game. After an exchange between Austin and Midfield’s Markia Smith, Austin made her way to the end of the court nearest the press room. Spring Garden would be first up in the postgame news conference.
Midfield coaches restrained Smith near midcourt as boos and finger pointing erupted from the stands.
“All I know is what Ace told me,” said Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin, Ace’s father. “She said the girl was using some really bad language to her, and that’s all I know. That’s all Ace has told me.
“You know, two good teams, competitive, No. 2 and No. 3 (in Class 2A). It was a boxing match. I’m just glad it didn’t become a boxing match at the end. They had us on that one.”
Midfield coach Charles Thomas declined to comment on the postgame incident. He did, however, take issue with officiating, citing the foul differential, and seemed to link it to postgame tensions.
“I’m definitely going to fight for my girls,” Thomas said. “It’s a difference when you come in, and you’re totally out of character, because at some point, you’re going to get upset.
“You’re going to get upset, and then it spills over and leads into something else.”
Spring Garden had nine fouls to Midfield’s four at halftime, but Midfield finished with 21 to Spring Garden’s 17. Smith and Dominique Owens fouled out.
Thomas frequently laced praise for Spring Garden throughout his statement but said his team routinely battles more than a strong opponent.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “You don’t blame anything, and I hate to discredit Spring Garden, because they are a really, really good team, well-coached team, but year in and year out, we’ve had the discrepancies on foul calls, and … I really think it’s a racial situation.”
Thomas called it “sad” and acknowledged that he might face Alabama High School Athletic Association punishment for criticizing officials.
“At some point, you have to speak up and speak your mind in these situations,” he said. “Certain kids are allowed to be more aggressive than other kids in these situations, and it’s not right. It’s not right.”
He finished his opening statement with more praise of Spring Garden.
Asked to elaborate, he said his teams are afraid to play aggressive and avoid putting a hand on opposing players, fearing a foul call.
Ricky Austin declined to comment on Thomas’ contentions.
Spring Garden’s Kayley Kirk also fouled out. Sarah Kate McKay, a 5-foot-3 guard/forward who moved inside this season and defended Midfield’s 5-11 Owens on Friday, had four fouls.
McKay’s work on Owens, who finished with nine points and four rebounds, played a role in Spring Garden’s victory.
“You just have to keep your feet wide,” she said. “I don’t think I did a very good job of that in the first quarter, but after ‘Coach RAT’ (Ricky Austin) got onto me a little bit, I started doing a little better.
“You had to hit her first, or she would just knock you out of the way.”
Spring Garden outrebounded Midfield 37-32 and held the Patriots to 13 second-chance points.
The Panthers rallied in the second quarter to seize momentum. Midfield opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run to break a 15-15 tie, but Spring Garden answered with a 10-0 run to take a 27-25 lead at halftime.
The Panthers led the entire second half, with the lead swelling to 59-46 on McKay’s free throws with 2:31 to play.
“I thought it was going to be a grind game,” Ricky Austin said. “I thought we had fundamental skill. I thought they had athleticism and size, and that really concerned me.
“That’s the game it ended up being. It was a really, really tough grind game.”