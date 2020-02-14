NE Regional roundup: Boston, Burton help LaFayette take down Fyffe

JACKSONVILLE — Corey Boston scored 27 points and Matavais Burton 24, and LaFayette (30-0) forced 25 turnovers while beating Fyffe 67-47 in Friday’s Northeast Regional Class 2A boys semifinals.
LaFayette powered into Tuesday’s 5:45 p.m. final against Sacred Heart. Micah Johnson and Parker Godwin led Fyffe (31-3) with 11 points apiece.
Class 2A girls
Collinsville 59, LaFayette 38: Feliah Greer scored a game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t near enough for LaFayette (13-12). Collinsville (26-3) got 17 points from Tyla Tatum and 12 apiece from Hadley Hamilton and Brittany Riveria and earned a spot in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. final against Sand Rock. Collinsville outscored LaFayette 21-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Class 6A boys
Huffman 58, Albertville 55: Jamon Reed scored 25 points, including a layup with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Huffman (29-3) survived two overtimes to advance to Tuesday’s 2:15 p.m. final against Pinson Valley. Dequarrin Ezell added 13 points. Dane Harding led Albertville (25-6) with 13 points, and Chi Jordan’s 12 included a 3-pointer at 0:09 to force the second overtime. Huffman held Albertville 6-foot-7 center Trinity Bell to just 11 points on five shots and three free throws.
Class 6A girls
Fort Payne 61, Clay-Chalkville 46: Kylie Neil poured in 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, and Fort Payne (25-7) advanced to Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against Hazel Green. Isabelle Goggans added 12 points and Mattie Prewett 11. Clay-Chalkville (17-11) got 19 points from Khali Johnson and 11 points with 11 rebounds from Tamyia Muse. Michelle Jones turned in 10 points and nine rebounds.
Hazel Green 64, Homewood 20: Hazel Green shot 52 percent from the floor and held Homewood to 11.1 percent (4-for-36) while earning a berth in Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against Fort Payne. Samiya Steele led Hazel Green with 20 points, and MaKenzie Hill scored 18. Caidyn Cannon led Homewood (25-4) with 13 points.