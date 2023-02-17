NE Regional: Roper, Gannaway shine, but Pleasant Valley can't overcome Ider

JACKSONVILLE — Pleasant Valley’s duo of senior standouts weren’t enough to defeat the surging Ider Hornets in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday.
The Raiders’ season came to an end in a 63-49 loss at Pete Mathews Coliseum, completing the year at 20-8.
“Ider is a very good basketball team. We knew that coming in,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “Us not being able to score as well as I thought we would caught up to us a little bit. In the end, it sort of cost us but man, they play tremendous defense.”
Ider will advance to its first regional championship since 2009, when the Hornets defeated Section to advance to the Final Four.
A pair of Pleasant Valley seniors reached the 20-point mark in the contest, with Macey Roper posting a double-double after racking up 24 points and 17 boards and Rebekah Gannaway chipping in 20 points and eight rebounds.
“I felt like nerves were part of it, especially on offense,” Ider coach Jamie Pruett said. “They played some zone and we struggled hitting outside shots. Defensively, 22 (Rebekah Gannaway) and 44 (Macey Roper), gave us fits driving under the basket.”
Both players had to adapt to new roles, with Roper having to step in at shooting guard and Gannaway becoming the starter at point guard.
For Gannaway, it required a lot of time to develop her craft. She told Morris as much the first day of practice when he told her she would play point guard this season.
“I looked at him and was like, ‘Coach Morris, I’ve never ran point a day in my life,’’ Gannaway said. “I spent every day that I could, two to three hours in the gym, working on ball handling, ball movement, shooting every single thing to up my game in every way.”
Added Gannaway: “Him trusting me enough to run the point guard position, because of how important it is, it gave me motivation to want to be the best point guard that he could have.”
Ider freshman Makinley Traylor poured in a game-high 31 points in the contest, with 25 of those coming in the second half.
Traylor said that to finish well, she had to put her first-half frustrations behind her.
“Sometimes, when I come out in the first half, I get a little frustrated and try to force stuff,” Traylor said. “Then, normally, (Pruett) talks to me and just tells me I got to let the game come to me because I’m trying to force everything. I just try to create shots for everyone else.”
Ider attempted 72 shots, going 21-for-72 (29.2 percent) from the field and 8-for-44 (18.2 percent) from 3-point range. Pleasant Valley halved Ider’s attempts from the field, going 17-for-36 (47.2 percent) and 2-for-7 (28.6 percent) from behind the arc.
Looking back on the season, Pleasant Valley’s seniors said the feeling of family that surrounds their community served as a catalyst for the team throughout their postseason run.
“It’s one of the best feelings that any player can have,” Gannaway said. “Pleasant Valley is a really special place and it is like one big family. I think that’s what helped drive us and motivate us to get to where we were as well.”