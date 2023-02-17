 Skip to main content
NE Regional: Roper, Gannaway shine, but Pleasant Valley can't overcome Ider

Pleasant Valley-Ider bc12.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Rebekah Gannaway drives the ball up the court against Ider in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Pleasant Valley’s duo of senior standouts weren’t enough to defeat the surging Ider Hornets in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday.

The Raiders’ season came to an end in a 63-49 loss at Pete Mathews Coliseum, completing the year at 20-8.