NE Regional: Remarkable season ends for Oxford boys

JACKSONVILLE — Not much was expected of Oxford in boys basketball in the 2022-23 season.
Junior guard T.J. Allen acknowledged as much when he said few expected the Yellow Jackets to even play past the area tournament during the media interviews following Oxford’s 57-50 loss to Huffman in the Northeast Regional tournament Thursday afternoon.
Oxford wasn’t blessed with much size or much depth. Most of those who had positive expectations were either Oxford coaches or players, including Allen.
“We’ve got fight. We’ve been through so much this year,” Allen said.
Allen’s “so much” included a 6-13 start to a season that ended with a 15-15 record after the loss to Huffman. For a few minutes at the start of Thursday’s game, it seemed the Yellow Jackets might advance to the Class 6A Northeast Regional championship game.
Oxford opened an 8-0 lead when sophomore forward Jayden Lewis scored two inside baskets in the first 90 seconds then juniors Caleb Sanders and Cristian Gibson, each generously listed as 5-foot-9 in the tournament program, grabbed an offensive rebound apiece and scored on a put-back.
Oxford’s match-up zone kept the Vikings scoreless for just over four minutes. When Huffman started scoring it took less than a minute for Oxford’s lead to shrink from 8-0 to 8-5. Eighth-grade gunner Marcus Perry swished home a 3-point field goal with 1:53 on the clock to halt the Yellow Jackets’ slide momentarily. When the quarter ended, Oxford led 12-7.
Huffman opened the second quarter with two quick baskets. Allen scored on a drive for a 14-11 lead with 6:18 on the clock and Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter called a full timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Oxford needed just under four minutes to score again as Huffman put together a 10-0 run. Gibson’s 3-pointer at 2:35 made it 21-17.
At the half, Huffman led 27-19. The Vikings won the third quarter 14-13 and the Yellow Jackets outscored the Vikings 18-16 in the fourth.
“We let it separate a little too much to where we couldn’t really overcome it. That was probably my fault. We probably should have went to our pressure a little bit sooner,” Van Meter said. “That’s on me.”
Huffman coach Steve Ward called freshman point guard Jaylen Alexander Oxford’s best player. Ward’s plan for Alexander was to force him to get his points from the outside by keeping him out of the lane.
Huffman’s 6-2 Jamarian Ezell guarded the 6-1 Alexander initially.
“Everybody we play, he guards the best player. That’s a challenge he wants and he’ll take it every game,” Ward said of Ezell.
Ward also said he rotated five or six players on Alexander during the afternoon. Alexander acknowledged he might have gotten “a little tired.”
Statistics provided by tournament host Jax State’s sports information office showed Alexander’s game included 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Allen led in scoring with 14 points, including three treys, and added eight rebounds. Off the bench, Perry was 3-for-5 on 3-point shots for nine points.
Lewis scored eight points, claimed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Gibson contributed five points and two boards. Sanders finished with four points, two assists and four rebounds, two on the offensive end.
Huffman’s 15-player roster included 12 seniors to Oxford’s one but Van Meter said the Vikings’ size, not their seniority, was troublesome.
“Overall, they’re all 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. That just wears on you,” Van Meter said.
Lack of depth is fatiguing, too.
Alexander and Lewis each played the full 32 minutes.
“I don’t know many teams at this level playing kids 32 minutes so we’ve got to develop our depth for those two guys, just to get a couple of blows at the end of quarters,” Van Meter said.
Before the media interviews ended, Van Meter offered some observations on the future of Oxford basketball.
“It’s good to have the majority of them coming back, to have the experience that they’ve had,” he said, before noting that the questions for next season are how far the players want to go and how much work they’re willing to do to make that happen. “I think we have a lot of guys that are willing to do a lot.”
Van Meter said Perry and fellow eighth-grader Elijah Malone would be able to provide immediate help next season. Although there was no JV team this season, JV players gained experience as members of the varsity scout team. Van Meter also said the seventh and eighth grades have quality players waiting in the wings.
“The cavalry’s coming. It is. We’re going to be fine. Our numbers are going to be good. Our depth’s going to be good. We’ve just got to keep working,” Van Meter said.