NE Regional: Remarkable season ends for Oxford boys

Oxford-Huffman boys-bc16.jpg

Oxford's TJ Allen heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Not much was expected of Oxford in boys basketball in the 2022-23 season.

Junior guard T.J. Allen acknowledged as much when he said few expected the Yellow Jackets to even play past the area tournament during the media interviews following Oxford’s 57-50 loss to Huffman in the Northeast Regional tournament Thursday afternoon.

