NE Regional: Remarkable season ends for Oxford boys

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.