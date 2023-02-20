NE Regional: Piedmont sets up another meeting with nemesis Plainview

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Knowing that nemesis Plainview had already won and was awaiting them, Piedmont defeated Geraldine in a battle of Bulldogs 65-59 Monday in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Geraldine bullet the blue-and-gold Bulldogs dodged was about the size of a cannon ball.
Piedmont (25-5) and Plainview will meet in the final game of the 2023 Northeast Regional on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The Bears defeated Piedmont 83-55 in last year’s regional semifinal round.
Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith’s game plan of limiting Alex Odam’s touches, forcing someone else to beat his team and limiting Piedmont to one shot per possession worked for a long time. Geraldine extended its 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter to 34-23 at halftime.
Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said even though his players weren’t hitting shots he felt the offense would come. To win, Piedmont had to have defensive stops in the second half.
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto drives the ball up the court against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont beat Geraldine 65-59 in the 3A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday. Piedmont will face Plainview in the regional finals at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto drives the ball up the court against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont'sAlex Odam drives to the basket against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto shoots a 3-pointer against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Rollie pinto garbs the loose ball against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Rollie pinto garbs the loose ball against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam passes to an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam passes to an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Ish Bethel looks for an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam passes to an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Ish Bethel heads to the basket against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Ish Bethel heads to the basket against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam passes to an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam passes to an open teammate against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Alex Odam gets tanngled up with Geraldine's Connor Johnson in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam looks on in the first half against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam looks on in the first half against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont's Rollie Pinto shoots a free throw in the last moments against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Piedmont head coach Jonathan Odam gives final instructions during a timeout late in the game against Geraldine in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.
Enter junior forward Chance Murphy, a reserve who had three rebounds and no points in 11 minutes on the floor in the first half. In the second half, Murphy claimed 10 additional rebounds, five off the offensive glass, blocked two shots and scored 10 points.
“Chance did a great job rebounding in the second half and they all did a better job defensively,” Odam said.
The not-Piedmont Bulldogs still led by 11 points at 44-33 with 3:24 to go in the third quarter. A free throw by Murphy, a layup by Ishmael Bethel, two more Murphy free throws and a jump shot from the free throw line by Murphy cut Geraldine’s lead to 44-40 with 1:30 to go in the third.
Geraldine restored its lead to seven points with 19 seconds left but Piedmont held for the final shot and the younger Odam netted a 3-pointer off the dribble with two seconds on the clock to make it just 49-45 Geraldine entering the final period.
Geraldine started the fourth with the ball and ran almost a minute off the clock before scoring on a baseline drive. Cole Wilson answered for Piedmont on a basket he sank while falling down. An offensive rebound gave Geraldine a 53-47 lead but Rollie Pinto followed with his only trey of the game to keep Piedmont nipping at Geraldine’s heels at 53-50 with 5:37 to play.
After a timeout, Piedmont pressed. Odam made a steal and immediately passed to Pinto for an inside basket, cutting the deficit to 53-52. Geraldine mustered up one more 3-pointer but Piedmont kept charging. Bethel made two free throws. Odam grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to tie the game 56-56 with 4:02 to go.
At 3:14, Geraldine scored a basket and a free throw for a 59-56 lead but didn’t score again. Odam made two free throws at 2:52. Murphy netted two more charity shots at 2:16 and Piedmont led 60-59, its first lead since late in the first quarter. Geraldine missed a 3-point try, Murphy grabbed the rebound and Piedmont spread the floor.
“I knew once we got behind we were going to have a hard time with (Odam), he’s such a good ball-handler. … Once they got the lead I was a little bit apprehensive,” Smith said in the interview room.
Geraldine got possession of the ball out of bounds with 1:05 to play when Odam committed an uncharacteristic turnover. On the inbounds pass, the intended recipient of the pass stumbled and fell while backing up to catch the ball. Pinto was there and took full advantage.
“As soon as he fell, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get that.’ I picked it up and got it and put it in the net,” Pinto said.
Ahead 62-59, the elder Odam still wasn’t comfortable knowing how well Geraldine could shoot 3-point baskets and how many shooters Geraldine had. After a timeout with 45 seconds to go, Geraldine passed the ball around the perimeter looking for a clean 3-point shot. A skip pass to Connor Johnson in the right corner was a little high and Johnson stepped out of bounds along the sideline coming down with the pass with 20.2 seconds left.
“Him stepping out of bounds, that was a big play,” the elder Odam said, noting the Pinto followed with two more free throws.
In the final 17.2 seconds, Redick Smith and Jaxon Colvin each missed a 3-point try before another rebound by Murphy ended the possession. Murphy was fouled with 4.1 seconds on the clock. He connected on the second of two shots to set the final score a 65-59.
Bethel led Piedmont with 19 points and added seven rebounds and one block. Odam finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and three steals.
Pinto scored 14 points and was 7-for-8 at the free throw line while making three steals and pulling down three rebounds. Wilson scored five points and had three rebounds.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.