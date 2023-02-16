NE Regional: Oxford boys can't hold fast start in loss to Huffman

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
JACKSONVILLE — Oxford started fast, but that wasn't enough in a Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal loss Thursday at Jacksonville State.
Oxford saw its season end in a 57-50 loss to Huffman, but the Yellow Jackets led 8-0 out of the gate.
Huffman (22-10) caught up early in the second quarter and held a 27-19 lead at halftime. From there, the Yellow Jackets (15-15) couldn't catch up.
"To be honest with you, for a high school basketball game, it was an absolute war," Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. "I thought both teams battled and battled and battled. I thought the game had some ebb and flow to it. We made some runs, and they made some runs.
"Their size hurt us a little bit. They did a good job of attacking our zone and attacking us at the rim, with both shots and rebounding the basketball. If you look, you don't see this too often in high school basketball, they were 0-for-2 from the 3-point line. You've got to give Coach (Steve) Ward all the credit in the world in getting his guys to understand what they need to do to be successful and what they had to do to beat us.
"You give them all the credit, I'm really proud of our team and players and coaches for the season that we had and the effort that we put forth."
1 of 21
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc01.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford boys fell 57-50 to Huffman in semifinal action in the North East Regional on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The loss brings the basketball season to a close for the Yellow Jackets.
1 of 21
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc01.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc02.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc03.jpg
Oxford fans celebrate a big play against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc04.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc05.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders hputs up a 3-pointer against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc06.jpg
Oxford's Jayden Lewis grabs a defensive rebound against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc07.jpg
Oxford's Jayden Lewis heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc08.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander pushes the ball on offense against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc09.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander pushes the ball on offense against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc10.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander pushes the ball on offense against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc11.jpg
Oxford's Jayden Lewis treis to blcok a shot against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc12.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander pushes the ball on offense against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc13.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander pushes the ball on offense against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc14.jpg
Oxford's Jaylen Alexander gets teid up against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc15.jpg
Oxford's TJ Allen blcoks the shot of Huffman's Brandon Tinsley in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc16.jpg
Oxford's TJ Allen heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc17.jpg
Oxford's Cristian Gibson tries to regain control of the ball against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc18.jpg
Oxford's Caleb Sanders heads upcourt against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc19.jpg
Oxford's Cristian Gibson goes up trying to get the ball against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc20.jpg
Oxford's Head Coach Joel Van Meter instructs his team against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford-Huffman boys-bc21.jpg
Oxford's Head Coach Joel Van Meter instructs his team against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
This marked Oxford's seventh straight trip to the Northeast Regional, and the Yellow Jackets were ready. They opened with a matchup zone, but Huffman eventually found the answer.
On defense, Huffman put defensive ace Jamarian Ezell on Oxford's Jaylen Alexander, who still managed 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. On defense, he made six steals.
Ward, the Huffman coach, said he appreciated the job by Ezell, who was part of the Vikings' 2020 state championship team.
"He's hard-nosed. He was part of the state championship team and has been in the program since the ninth-grade," Ward said. "So, he knows what it takes. He bleeds orange and green and says he's going to give everything it takes to make it happen. Everybody we play, he goes after their best player."
T.J. Allen led Oxford with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Lewis had eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
Marcus Perry Jr. came off the bench to score nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
For Huffman, Trevion Morris had 14 points, while Brandon Tinsley had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Brian Brown Jr. had 11 points and five assists.