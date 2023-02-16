 Skip to main content
NE Regional: Oxford boys can't hold fast start in loss to Huffman

Oxford-Huffman boys-bc17.jpg

Oxford's Cristian Gibson tries to regain control of the ball against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford started fast, but that wasn't enough in a Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal loss Thursday at Jacksonville State.

Oxford saw its season end in a 57-50 loss to Huffman, but the Yellow Jackets led 8-0 out of the gate.

