NE Regional: One more epic Anniston-Talladega battle, one more regional title for Talladega

JACKSONVILLE — Talladega is a brand name, associated with race cars and, most recently, basketball teams with a championship gear.
Anniston has been right there, trading paint and keeping the Tigers’ pedal floored.
Their eighth battle in two seasons in boys high school basketball saw Talladega shift up with a key third-quarter run and block Anniston’s fourth-quarter run to win the Northeast Regional 63-58 on Wednesday at Jacksonville State's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The regional title marked Talladega’s fourth in a row. The reigning 4A state champion Tigers (24-6) will play Montgomery Catholic in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Anniston (22-8) gets another offseason to ponder what could’ve been in what could go down as another de facto state championship game, played at the regional site.
Tournament most valuable player Kobe Simmons poured in 25 points for Talladega, matching star Anniston guard Antonio Kite’s output. Kwame Milton, whose hustle sparked Anniston’s fourth-quarter comeback, added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Arron Green, whose defense sparked Talladega’s third-quarter run, scored 13.
