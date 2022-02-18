NE Regional: Oakwood Academy forfeit sends Faith Christian boys to regional final

JACKSONVILLE — One religious-based school's observance of tradition means another, Faith Christian, will advance to the Northeast Regional final by forfeit.
Oakwood Academy, whose boys' basketball team was to play Faith in Saturday's 4:30 p.m. Class 1A regional semifinal, observes a Seventh Day Adventist tradition. Saturday is the sabbath, a day of worship, with no sports or social activities permitted between sundown Friday and sundown Saturday.
Seventh Day members follow a sunset calendar, with sunset times specified by date. According to Weather.com, Saturday's sunset will come at 5:31 p.m. Central time.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association declined to reschedule the game, and Oakwood Academy's board voted to forfeit. Officially, Faith will win 2-0 and will face the Decatur Heritage-Cornerstone winner in Tuesday's 5:45 p.m. 1A final.
"Our team is absolutely thrilled that we are going to compete in the Northeast Regional Championship," Faith coach Cory Hughes said at the end of a lengthy statement. "We're now focused in on that game and will be ready for whoever we get to play."
Regional game times were set months in advance, per the AHSAA rules manual. Winners from Faith's and Oakwood's subregionals were set to play Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4:30 p.m. long before subregional winners were known.
The Class 1A boys' regional semifinals are set for 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Decatur Heritage and Cornerstone playing at 7:30 p.m.
"The games are expected to be played in the order of the schedule," according to a statement released by AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram.
Hughes, asked about advancing by forfeit, led off his statement by saying, "I honestly hate it."
"We play the game because we love to compete," he said. "Winning by forfeit is never what we want."
He said he sees both sides of the issue.
"We also hate it for Oakwood, but we understand that sometimes you have to make sacrifices for what you believe," Hughes said. "The AHSAA has to make tough decisions, and we believe they want what's best for our student athletes and our sports programs."
Hughes called AHSAA executive director "Alvin Briggs and his staff are awesome, and we trust their discretion."
Mark Jones, the AHSAA representative in charge of the Northeast Regional, declined comment on the AHSAA's call not to change tipoff times.
He said Faith fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's session in advance can get refunds as long as they do not attend any Saturday games. Fans who want refunds are encouraged to contact school officials.