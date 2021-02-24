NE Regional: JCA makes it back-to-back regional finals, but Decatur Heritage rolls

JACKSONVILLE — Ethan Fair tried to echo Jacksonville Christian’s most glorious basketball moment. He launched from near midcourt, slightly farther out than Eli Fair’s dramatic game-winner against Spring Garden in last year’s Northeast Regional final.
Ethan Fair launched at the same goal that so willingly accepted Eli Fair’s heave.
For a moment, just before halftime in the same regional round, just a year later, JCA’s reality Wednesday felt a little like last year’s Thunder clap.
Like the very different JCA team that got back to the regional final this year, Ethan Fair’s shot fell short. OK, a lot short.
Decatur Heritage got off nearly double the shots that JCA took Wednesday, and Alabama’s top-ranked 1A team validated a big start with a 58-33 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Eagles (20-7) advanced to the Final Four and will play the Autaugaville-Keith winner in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal at Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena.
JCA finished 19-8 after turning last year’s first Northeast Regional appearance in back-to-back appearances.
“This is not what you’re supposed to say,” JCA coach Tommy Miller said. “You’re supposed to say you expected to be here, but that would be a lie.
“When we started this year, we had no idea, and nor did anybody else think we’d be here.”
JCA lost so many key players, including Eli Fair, he who launched the dramatic halfcourt shot that beat Spring Garden in the regional final. All-State center Chase Vinson graduated. So did All-Calhoun County twins Kobe and Nash Messer and point guard Brady Shaddix.
Their journey, the longest ever enjoyed by a JCA team in the school’s Alabama High School Athletic Association history, ended in Birmingham, in a state-semifinal loss to Lanett.
Along with Miller, the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 1A coach of the year, only their practice sparring partners returned.
Reclassification sent Spring Garden up to 2A.
Ragland, the team JCA stunned in last year’s sub-regional, won JCA’s area this season but met Decatur Heritage one round earlier in this year’s playoffs, in the regional semifinals.
The Thunder found its way back to the site and round of what Miller called last year’s “euphoria.”
Senior point guard Tanner Wilson called JCA’s return “all heart … to prove everybody wrong.”
“It was hard, just knowing what we had to live up to from last year,” senior forward Drake Shew said. “That was out goal. We came up a little short.”
