You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NE Regional: JCA back to regional final

Anniston JCA bball

Anniston's Tadyn Jones gets fouled by JCA's Ethan Burrage during the Anniston vs JCA Calhoun County basketball tournament game at JSU in January. Burrage hit a key 3-point to propel JCA to victory over Skyline in Friday's Northeast Regional semifinals. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Ethan Burrage hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give Jacksonville Christian's boys the lead, and the Thunder held on to beat Skyline 50-47 in Friday's 1A Northeast Regional semifinal.

JCA (19-8) advanced to face Saturday's winner between area rival Ragland and Decatur Heritage in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. regional final in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JCA is the reigning Northeast Regional champion, having beaten Spring Garden on Eli Fair's halfcourt shot a year ago. The Thunder made it to the AHSAA state semifinals for the first time, falling to Lanett.

Burrage's 3-pointer came with 3:30 to play Friday and gave JCA a 48-45 lead. This after Skyline jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game.

"Our kids played a great game," JCA coach Tommy Miller said. "We had to go win."

Tanner Wilson paced JCA with 23 points. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Landon Wills added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Tavian Alexander turned in a team-high 13 rebounds to go with three points.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...