NE Regional: JCA back to regional final

JACKSONVILLE — Ethan Burrage hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give Jacksonville Christian's boys the lead, and the Thunder held on to beat Skyline 50-47 in Friday's 1A Northeast Regional semifinal.
JCA (19-8) advanced to face Saturday's winner between area rival Ragland and Decatur Heritage in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. regional final in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
JCA is the reigning Northeast Regional champion, having beaten Spring Garden on Eli Fair's halfcourt shot a year ago. The Thunder made it to the AHSAA state semifinals for the first time, falling to Lanett.
Burrage's 3-pointer came with 3:30 to play Friday and gave JCA a 48-45 lead. This after Skyline jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game.
"Our kids played a great game," JCA coach Tommy Miller said. "We had to go win."
Tanner Wilson paced JCA with 23 points. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Landon Wills added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Tavian Alexander turned in a team-high 13 rebounds to go with three points.