NE Regional: Jacksonville moves one step closer to ‘Why not us?’ answer

JACKSONVILLE — The first day coach Shane Morrow met with his Jacksonville boys basketball team, he walked in the locker room and wrote on the board, “Why not us?”
“He addressed the elephant in the room as soon as he came in,” junior center Cade Phillips said in Wednesday’s postgame interviews, referring to the preseason expectation that Jacksonville would end the season as Class 4A state champion. “That was something we kind of embraced.”
The Golden Eagles moved within two victories of that ultimate goal with their 83-66 win over Handley in Wednesday’s Northeast Regional 4A championship game. Jacksonville’s semifinal game in Birmingham will be played Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles’ opponent will be either Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee or St. James of Montgomery. Those two play Thursday morning in Montgomery for the Southeast Regional title.
Length and depth were the keys to Jacksonville’s win over Handley. The Golden Eagles (26-5) were longer on the court and deeper on the bench.
“I just think the main part of the game had to do with their length, their athleticism, their experience,” Handley head coach Larry Strain said, later adding that he could play only six deep from his 12-player roster without a drop-off in productivity.
Jacksonville’s roster contains 14 names.
“There’s 14 guys on that bench and I’m not afraid to play any of them,” Morrow said. “I know some of them don’t get to play but I wouldn’t be nervous, one to 14.”
Against Handley, with scoring leader John Broom and shot blocker Phillips in early foul trouble, eight Eagles played at least the equivalent of one quarter.
“We had a lot of guys step up and play well today. That’s what it took to win,” Morrow said.
Wednesday’s game was one of scoring ebbs and flows. Jacksonville led 9-0 when Julian Hill connected on a 3-point basket with 5:28 left in the first quarter. The Tigers (18-12) cut that to 15-14 on a layup by Jay Haynes with 38 seconds left before Jacksonville reserve Devin Barksdale, a freshman, netted a 3-pointer for an 18-14 lead when the first quarter ended.
The Eagles led by 10 midway through the second quarter on a layup from sixth man Q. Long. At halftime, Jacksonville was up 35-28.
Fifteen seconds into the third quarter, Phillips was whistled for his third foul and went to the bench. Broom got his second and third fouls in a span of 30 seconds. The Eagles led 48-36 when he joined Phillips on the bench with 2:30 still to go in the third.
Handley quickly took advantage with a 9-0 run – three points by Terrance Tucker and two each from Maurice Cameron, Devontae Higgins and TaMarious Treadwell. A foul by the Eagles gave Morrow the opportunity to return both Broom and Phillips to the game at 1:54 in the third.
“There’s no tomorrow. You’ve got to let them go. If they foul out, they foul out. If I’m going to go down, I’m going down swinging. … They asked me to go back in. They were pulling on me, ‘Coach, can we go back in? Can we go back in?’ I just thought at that point we needed them back in,” Morrow said.
The decision paid immediate dividends. Phillips missed a layup, but Broom grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws. Broom got another offensive rebound 45 seconds later and turned it into a layup and a 52-45 lead. On the ensuing possession, Phillips blocked shots twice then Broom made a steal that led to two more successful free throws. His personal 6-0 run restored Jacksonville to a more comfortable 54-45 lead.
Up 54-47 when the fourth quarter started, Jacksonville sealed its win by outscoring the Tigers 29-19 over the final eight minutes. Broom scored seven in the fourth, including on trey. Cam Johnson had a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Phillips and Caden Johnson scored six points each. Barksdale and JaLeik Long each netted two points in the surge.
Jacksonville’s official statistics showed Broom with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Caden Johnson scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, made three steals, blocked two shots and added two assists. Phillips had 13 points, eight boards and six blocks.
Cam Johnson and Barksdale each scored 10 points. Cam Johnson had four rebounds and Barksdale made two steals. Q. Long recorded six points and four rebounds. Hill scored five points, pulled in three rebounds and dished out three assists. JaLeik Long scored two points and Ethan Due claimed two rebounds.
Rondai Banks topped the Tigers with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Cannon had nine points and six boards. Tucker finished with eight points. Haynes contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Cameron ended with seven points and eight rebounds.