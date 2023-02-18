NE Regional: Jacksonville machine chews up another postseason opponent

JACKSONVILLE — Cam Johnson’s hot shooting lit a fire among the rest of the Golden Eagles roster as Jacksonville torched Hanceville in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Saturday morning.
Jacksonville’s 90-60 win will put the Golden Eagles in their second straight regional championship game, where they will play either Etowah or White Plains for a chance to return to the Final Four.
“I thought we played well, aside from maybe the first quarter defensively,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “We gave up too many boards and stuff like that, but we really cleaned it up in the second quarter.”
Cam Johnson went 5-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, with four of those 3s coming in the first quarter. He finished his day with 19 points. Along with his 3s, Johnson finished with seven rebounds.
Standing at 6-foot-4, he said that his height gives him an advantage.
“When I’m in the paint, I like to get rebounds and put it back,” Johnson said. “I can grab it over people because I’m pretty tall, so I can grab it over them. I take that as an advantage over some people.”
Along with Cam Johnson giving Hanceville more trouble that it could handle, Caden Johnson racked up 24 points and eight rebounds, while John Broom scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“Cam got started hot shooting and John and Caden contributed down the stretch big time,” Buzan said. “I’m proud of them. They played well, but it was a team game. These three and the other seven, they all contributed today.”
John Broom also led the team with seven steals, three more than Hanceville combined for as a team.
As Hanceville was left helpless by Broom’s defense, he said that there’s a method to creating madness.
“I pretty much just read where they dribble,” Broom said. “I go for steals when they dribble down, like when they bounce the ball down. That’s what I usually go for, but I try not to foul.”
Buzan’s trio of seniors combined for 67 of the team’s 90 total points and half of the Golden Eagles’ total rebounds.
Along with their style of play being a force for their opponents, Buzan said that his seniors have played a role in his coaching as well.
“I’m just blessed to have guys like this,” Buzan said, pointing to his trio of senior standouts. “These three are such tremendous athletes, but they’re also good people and they’re fun to coach. They let you coach them.”
As Jacksonville tries to advance to their second Final Four in a row and defend its state championship, Buzan noticed that many of his players had something that he didn’t.
“Everybody at this table has a ring but me,” Buzan said. “They know how to do it. I’ve just got to not screw them up too bad and to try to help them out when I can.”
“The reason I’m able to coach and do a good job is because they let me do my job,” Buzan said. “From my first win, I remember the first win I got as a varsity boys coach, it was these guys, the seniors, that were giving me hugs as I came in the locker room. They’re just good people, and it’s a pleasure to coach them.”