NE Regional: Jacksonville machine chews up another postseason opponent

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Cam Johnson’s hot shooting lit a fire among the rest of the Golden Eagles roster as Jacksonville torched Hanceville in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Saturday morning.

Jacksonville’s 90-60 win will put the Golden Eagles in their second straight regional championship game, where they will play either Etowah or White Plains for a chance to return to the Final Four.