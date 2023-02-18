 Skip to main content
NE Regional: Handley survives overtime to advance to regional final

JACKSONVILLE — Handley took advantage of 22 forced turnovers to take down Oneonta in a 50-47 overtime win in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Saturday morning.

“We like to score off of offensive rebounds and steals,” Handley coach Courtney Screws said. “A big part of who we are is playing aggressive defense and getting steals in transition, and even getting defensive rebounds and getting out in transition. That was obviously a huge part in our success today.”