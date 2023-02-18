NE Regional: Handley survives overtime to advance to regional final

JACKSONVILLE — Handley took advantage of 22 forced turnovers to take down Oneonta in a 50-47 overtime win in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Saturday morning.
“We like to score off of offensive rebounds and steals,” Handley coach Courtney Screws said. “A big part of who we are is playing aggressive defense and getting steals in transition, and even getting defensive rebounds and getting out in transition. That was obviously a huge part in our success today.”
The Tigers scored 18 points off turnovers, racking up 13 steals. Four of Handley’s players had at least three steals, with freshman Jodazalyn Fuller leading the Tigers with four.
“I knew this ballgame was going to be a back-and-forth because I knew how good they were and I knew the weapons they had,” Screws said.
Handley will face New Hope, a 67-29 winner over Talladega, in the 4A girls championship on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Junior Takeriauna Mosley led the Tigers with 22 points, scoring 10 points in the first half and 12 in the second.
Mosley said that as she began to find her shot, she embraced her role as a leader on the court.
“I just knew I had to get started off because I know the team leaned on me,” Mosley said. “I had to step up and be a leader.”
Her free throw with seven seconds left in overtime gave Handley a three-point lead that forced Oneonta to attempt a 3-pointer to tie.
“I can’t be more proud of how they stepped up,” Oneonta coach Jill Phillips said. “I’m very proud of that for them. I think they played hard. We’re a fairly young team on that floor.”
Oneonta finished the season with a 20-9 record, with a pair of its seniors putting on a showcase.
Ja’Nya Polk, who stands 6-foot-5, posted a triple-double in the contest as she racked up 10 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks.
Baylor Phillips led Oneonta with 22 points to go with six rebounds.
Phillips said that the team’s seniors have played a big part in the Oneonta’s success, with the younger players on the team’s roster stepping into roles that needed to be filled.
“We have a couple of seniors who have a lot of experience and have played a lot of games for us,” Phillips said. “Other than that, we dropped off to a very young age. I think that showed a little bit, but I can’t question their heart."
As Handley advances to its second Northeast Regional championship in a row, Screws said the team knows that they can’t depend on the success of the past.
“To get back to the same round this year with basically a whole new team says something about my kids that have played for me and the culture they’re a part of,” Screws said. “They know they’re not going to be able to survive on the success of the past. They want to make their own success and that’s what they’ve done.”