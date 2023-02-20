NE Regional: Faith Christian Lions get thrown to Oakwood Academy, and 'the monster ate us'

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — After making the Alabama High School Athletic Association submit in court, Oakwood Adventist Academy seems determined to make all opposing teams submit in the AHSAA's annual boys basketball state tournament.
A year after the school had to forfeit a regional semifinal game scheduled during Sabbath hours, a motivated and hungry Oakwood team roared into the Class 1A Northeast Regional and bludgeoned Faith Christian 72-46.
In last year's regional, Oakwood was scheduled to play Faith Christian in a semifinal scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Oakwood is a Seventh-Day Adventist school, which recognizes the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. Even though all four 1A boys teams in the regional indicated they were willing to switch to accommodate Oakwood, the AHSAA declined to make a change.
In May 2022, the school filed a lawsuit, and four months later, according to Adventisttoday.org, the AHSAA and the school settled, with the AHSAA agreeing to make religious accommodations for Adventists or any other religious group that objected to playing on a certain day.
"We want to thank our coaches, our school, our church, our fans, the entire state for the support they gave us last year," said Oakwood coach Melvin Allen, a member of Jacksonville State's 1985 NCAA Division II national basketball champions. "The ruling from the Alabama High School Athletic Association not only will make accommodations for our student-athletes but all student-athletes throughout the state, regarding their religious faith. Glad to be back here, actually playing."
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc24.jpg
Faith Christian's Thomas Curlee uses his size working inside against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Faith Christian lost 72-46 to Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Faith keep the score close in early on but Oakwood pulled away in the second half to end Faith's season.
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc24.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc25.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc26.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc27.jpg
Faith Christian's Yashua Arevalo drives the ball up the court against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc28.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc29.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc30.jpg
Faith Christian plays team defense against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc31.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc32.jpg
Faith Christian's Connor Richerzhagen drives the lane for a bucket against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc33.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc34.jpg
Faith Christian's Yashua Arevalo shoots 3-pointer against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc36.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc37.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc38.jpg
Faith Christian's Carson Harris draws a charge against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc39.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc40.jpg
Faith Christian's Thomas Curlee has a word with Coach Cory Hughes against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc41.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc42.jpg
Faith Christian students cheer of their team against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc43.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc44.jpg
Faith Christian's bench celebrates a basket against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc45.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc46.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith-Oakwood-bc-bc47.jpg
Faith Christian head coach Cory Hughes has a word with an official against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oakwood's roster includes nine seniors who were all a part of last year's squad. Only one senior graduated from that team. Five of those seniors started Monday, and two others played at least 12 minutes off the bench.
"We've been thinking about this day and waited for this moment since last year," said 6-foot-6 senior Jayden Nesbitt, who produced 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. "All that built-up energy and waiting and waiting, and we were finally able to play, and I think we showed that tonight with our energy."
For about a quarter and a half, Faith Christian played Oakwood dead even. They were tied 26-26 with 2:54 left in the second quarter, but then Oakwood closed with a 7-0 run to take control. The Mustangs went on an 18-3 run to close the third quarter. At one point in the final period, Oakwood led by 29 points.
"We already had a chip on our shoulder because we couldn't play, so we had to work harder than the other team and just get this win," said Oakwood guard Tysean Allen, the coach's son, who wears the same No. 4 that his dad wore for Jax State.
Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes compared this loss to running into the monster, "and the monster ate us."
He told his players afterward that even if they had played the perfect game, Oakwood still would've won.
"You could tell they're hungry," he said. "We got a lot of film on them, and me and my guys have watched it all the past five days. We've never seen them play like they played tonight. They haven't played anybody else the way they played tonight."
Hughes added that if last year's forfeit "inspired them like that … well, dang."
"I wish we would've gotten to play them last year, because last year we were senior heavy. Maybe that would've been a fun game," he said.
Afterward, Allen even made a gracious reference to the AHSAA.
"We're just so grateful for everybody," he said. "The whole state has rallied around us, and have sent messages and cards. We feel so blessed to be part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and being here representing our school and our community, we're so thankful for that."
For Oakwood (24-8), which will play Skyline on Saturday for the Northeast Regional championship, Camden Edmonds had 12 points, while Jonathan Walden added 10. The Mustangs outrebounded the Lions 39-23.
For Faith Christian (20-11), senior Thomas Curlee led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. When he graduates, he will leave behind a program that Hughes says has a bright future.
"Maybe we've got something started that's going to be exciting," Hughes said, adding later: "Hey, we're rooting for (Oakwood) to beat everybody. I hope they can play this way and beat everybody. We'll call ourselves second place."
Added Allen: "For Faith Christian tonight, when you get to this point, it's hard experience what they have experienced. They're a good team, coached very well, and we certainly want to acknowledge the spirit they had tonight."