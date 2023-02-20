 Skip to main content
NE Regional: Faith Christian Lions get thrown to Oakwood Academy, and 'the monster ate us'

Faith Christian's against Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JACKSONVILLE — After making the Alabama High School Athletic Association submit in court, Oakwood Adventist Academy seems determined to make all opposing teams submit in the AHSAA's annual boys basketball state tournament.

A year after the school had to forfeit a regional semifinal game scheduled during Sabbath hours, a motivated and hungry Oakwood team roared into the Class 1A Northeast Regional and bludgeoned Faith Christian 72-46.

Faith Christian lost 72-46 to Oakwood Academy in the 1A Northeast Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Faith keep the score close in early on but Oakwood pulled away in the second half to end Faith's season.

