NE Regional: Ending brings tears, tributes for Sacred Heart’s boys

JACKSONVILLE — Jack Miller exited his final basketball game at Sacred Heart, and reality hit him with a look into his coach’s eyes.
Much like fellow senior Cade Landers shortly thereafter, Miller lost it. The two wept on Sacred Heart’s bench as the final minutes and seconds of ticked away on their 84-49 loss to LaFayette in Tuesday’s Northeast Regional final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
It wasn’t so much Sacred Heart’s string of Final Four appearances ending a game before it could reach seven under four-time state-champion coach Ralpheal Graves. It was more about the week that won’t be, when there was one more week of this life experience to be had.
“It’ll just be another school week for me,” Landers said during postgame interviews.
That reality hurt.
“Honestly, it didn’t feel real,” Miller said. “When I went to shake Coach Ralph’s hand, he looked me in the eye, and I just lost it.”
Hail to the conquerors. Into the back half of a decade, that’s been Sacred Heart.
Tuesday, it was LaFayette, the team making its fourth consecutive Northeast Regional appearance and the team that finally broke through to Birmingham.
It’s the team that lost to Jayden Stone-led Sacred Heart in last year’s regional final and Sacred Heart’s first since the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s new “competitive balance” rule for private schools bumped the Cardinals up from 1A in basketball.
It’s the 31-0 team that can call itself a state champion at 33-0.
“I think LaFayette will win it, which I don’t want anybody else to win it besides them,” Graves said. “We’ll pull for them.”
LaFayette is also the team with 11 seniors that, on Tuesday, made a game against underclassman-heavy Sacred Heart look like so many Sacred Heart romps in years when the Cards held the cards.
The reality wasn’t lost on LaFayette coach Obadiah Threadgill. It wasn’t lost when Sacred Heart rallied to turn a 19-point disadvantage at 2:55 in the second quarter into a more hopeful, nine-point hole by 5:22 of the third.
It reminded Threadgill of when he met Graves, when rising stars Diante Wood, Kevion Nolan and D.J. Heath were just as young as Sacred Heart’s ball handlers this season.
“When they made their run, it couldn’t have gone to a more deserving person,” Threadgill said. “We knew this wasn’t the same team from last year, but also we knew that they would be extremely well coached.
“He is a fiery young man, and he demands a lot out of his guys.”
It showed when Graves got a technical foul at 30.3 seconds left in the first quarter. He earned a staredown from the charging official and a calming hands-on from assistant coach Quintarius Hutchinson.
The technical wasn’t about rallying the team, Graves said. He just sees the mythical coaches’ box as a tad too confining at times.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Sacred Heart rallied, however. The Cardinals respond to Graves’ fire, regardless of the target of Graves’ ire.
It was the last stand of a proud program, finishing a 16-15 season that was all about regeneration.
It wasn’t enough to overcome 25 points from LaFayette’s Jordan Wallace, 20 from tournament most valuable player Corey Boston and 18 from Matavais Burton.
It wasn’t enough to overcome a 45-26 rebounding deficit or LaFayette’s 52-percent shooting.
It was 11 points in Miller’s final basketball game. The glue guy on so many championship Sacred Heart teams, who battled through his father’s passing during the season, did all right on a big stage.
He had more to say, on his way out.
“I’ve been here my whole life,” Miller said. “I’ve invested my heart and soul into this program, and. … I’ve been blessed to play for Coach Ralph my whole career. He’s a great coach and an even better man.”
It was also 11 points from junior Taishun Hall, who transferred from Cleburne County, and nine from Landers in the final game of his two-year Sacred Heart stay after transferring from Jacksonville.
Landers cried in the game’s final minutes. He cried during team handshakes. He cried in the postgame.
Landers’ raw emotion earned a pat on the back and caused a drip from his fiery coach’s right eye.
“It just hit me that it was my last basketball game,” Landers said. “It’s meant everything to play at Sacred Heart and play under Coach Ralph. I never thought I would be here …
“There’s not a better basketball coach than Coach Ralph.”
Miller chimed in: “There isn’t.”