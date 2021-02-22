NE Regional: Dynamic duo, defense help Anniston boys break Final Four drought

JACKSONVILLE — Long-time friends Malcolm Carlisle and Antonio Kite teamed up at Anniston this season with big dreams. How big was Birmingham in all of that?
“Real big,” Carlisle said. “We made it. We made it.”
The Bulldogs overcame one-basket second half with stout defense of its own and drew even with area rival White Plains on the season Monday, winning 48-37 in the 4A boys’ Northeast Regional final in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (25-6) advanced to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against the Vigor-Holt winner in Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena.
A proud program with two state titles to its credit since 2002, Anniston’s boys will make their first Final Four appearance since 2011.
Anniston also saw both its boys’ and girls’ team’s reach Birmingham for the first time since 2009. Anniston’s girls eliminated Handley 52-37 earlier Monday.
