National Signing Day: With 10 signees, Anniston takes Ball and runs with him

Tyree Carmichael didn’t let his turn to stand and talk at Anniston’s mass football signing ceremony go by without thanking his coaches … as in plural coaches.
There’s second-year head coach Rico White, who did more than just preside over 14 signings in two years. He hired Bradley Ball to be his recruiting coordinator.
Yes, this is high school football. Recruiting is outlawed, but Ball’s title is about helping Anniston players get recruited. Carmichael, the ninth of 10 football players to stand up and announce his choice Wednesday, gave a blunt assessment of what that means.
“I gave him one school,” said Carmichael, a multi-position athlete who signed with West Georgia. “He made that school happen.”
Lots of schools happened for lots of Anniston players this year. A year after four signed on National Signing Day, 10 participated in Wednesday’s ceremony.
Football is an 11-man game, and Anniston just about had a full lineup put pen to paper. The lineup was big enough to move the ceremony from its typical place, in the gymnasium lobby, to the auditorium.
A stage grand enough to hold plays and concerts, at the head of and a cavernous room lined with chairback seats, didn’t seem too big for the occasion. Football players, friends and family spread through the seats. Congregational amens rang out through speeches from Principal Dr. Charles Gregory, White, Ball and every player who stood up to announce his college decision and don a hat.
The list of Anniston college-bound players include five who visited and committed to Alabama A&M together: quarterback/defensive back Daveon Dukes, running back A.J. Brown, wide receiver/safety Jordan Caldwell, tight end/defensive end Jordan Felder and defensive back Tiquon Jackson.
The other five college-bound players were Carmichael, running back/defensive back Tony Hunley (Mississippi College), linebacker/end Micaiah Ross (Shorter), lineman Khalil Peoples (Jacksonville State) and linebacker Kaleb Jennings (Alabama State).
Mississippi College is an NCAA Division II school in Clinton, Miss., while Shorter is a Division II school based in Rome, Ga. Alabama State plays at the FCS level in football, just as Jacksonville State does. West Georgia is a Division II school in Carrollton, Ga.
Jennings and Hunley were first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state picks, and Brown was a second-team pick. All made The Anniston Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team.
All have qualified academically, Ball said.
They’re the product of a team that finished 9-5, making Anniston’s first semifinal appearance since 2011. The occasion was grand enough to count as another victory for Anniston football … 10 for No. 10.
“Adversity is a part of the game of football,” Gregory said during his opening remarks. “Adversity will cause a break to occur. It will either break you, or it will cause you to break records.
“We’re excited for these young men that grace the platform today, for indeed, we believe that they will be record breakers.”
White called the occasion “a blessing” but “the expectation.”
“This is the expectation. This is the norm,” he said. “This is where we want to be and how we want our kids to think.”
White deflected credit, however.
“I wanted these kids to get scholarships, but I was still in the process of learning, how do you reach out to coaches in college,” White said. “Coach Ball said, ‘Coach, that’s me. That’s my thing. Let me do it.’
“I said, ‘Coach, this is your show.’”
Ball is a 2007 Oxford graduate whose mother, Sheila, retired from Anniston City Schools after 32 years as an administrator in the system. Her son is proud to say she started the Cobb Pre-K academy.
Ball, 30, got his undergraduate and Master’s degree from Alabama A&M. He started coaching at McNair Junior High in Huntsville then got on at Mae Jemison High School. His last stop of a 12-year stay in Huntsville was as defensive coordinator at Lee High School.
A friend of White’s and Ball’s high school defensive coordinator know each other, hence the connection.
How much time does he spend on the phone, talking to college coaches?
“All day, every day,” Ball said.
Carmichael’s heart was set on West Georgia after visiting there. The only glitch? He needed an offer from there.
He approached Ball at the end of December.
“I said, ‘Coach, West Georgia, West Georgia, West Georgia,'” Carmichael said. “Coach White came to me and said, ‘What other schools do you want?' I said, ‘Coach, I just want one school.’”
Carmichael’s West Georgia dreams grew when he saw on Facebook that former Anniston running back J.B. Carlisle and Carlisle's Oxford teammate Zay Britt got offers.
“I was just like, ‘I hope it comes. I hope it comes,’” Carmichael said.
Ball said he reached out to coaching connections, and it went from there. Calls, text message, film, and sales pitch got a bite.
Carmichael got a text message.
“Coach Ball said come on down,” he said. “We were talking, and he asked what all schools have I talked to. I told him the schools, and he said, ‘Son, your recruitment is shut down.’
“He waited for about five seconds, and he said West Georgia had an offer, and I just got up, and I hugged him.”
At the head table of Anniston’s auditorium Wednesday sat nine other stories that Ball affected in some way. That’s six more than sat in the gym lobby at the same time a year ago.
White said he hopes to double the output this time next year. For now, it’s about celebrating what Ball called “a glorious occasion.”
“Just seeing these kids sign and have a chance to better themselves and better their families in the future, that’s a big deal,” Ball said. “Getting out of Anniston, having the chance to go see another city and having the chance to travel with a football team is big.”