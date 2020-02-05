National Signing Day: White Plains' O'Steen picks JSU, Bozarth heads to Huntingdon

WHITE PLAINS — Two White Plains football players have committed to play in college football.
Offensive lineman Will O'Steen signed a National Letter of Intent today to play at Jacksonville State. He did not commit to the Gamecocks until Tuesday night, and White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said plans for a signing celebration at the school will be made later.
O'Steen was a second-team all-state selection and a first-team All-Calhoun County pick.
White Plains' Ethan Bozarth participated in a National Signing Day celebration this afternoon at the school's gym with classmates present. He is headed to Huntingdon, an NCAA Division III school in Montgomery. Huntingdon has won the USA South championship in four of the past five years.
Bozarth said he has been told by Huntingdon coaches that he will play defensive end/outside linebacker. He added that a visit to the school assured him it was a good place for him.
"When I stepped on campus, the coaches already knew my name," he said. "The players were real nice. Everything about the campus is legit, and I wanted to be there."
Today was the culmination of a dream for Bozarth.
"I knew it would come eventually, but I'm happy to have it happen," he said. "It's unbelievable. I've always wanted to play college football."