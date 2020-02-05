National Signing Day: Wellborn's Gilbert, Cupp, Williams kick off the day

WELLBORN — A Wellborn High trio of Dylan Gilbert, Blakely Cupp and Lucy Williams celebrated National Signing Day this morning at their school gym with their fellow students clapping and cheering for them.
The school had a special assembly at 9 a.m. in the gym to honor the three future college athletes.
Gilbert, an offensive lineman, will play football at NCAA Division II Mississippi College, which is based in Clinton, Miss. Gilbert will be a prefered walk-on, and Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said Gilbert will receive academic and Pell Grant money initially but will be eligible for an athletic scholarship later in his college career.
Gilbert is listed at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds. He was a first-team all-state selection, and his blocking graded at 92 percent this season. At Mississippi College, he will play for head coach John Bland and offensive line coach Cobb Summers, who he met when he attended a home game this past fall.
"They run close to the same offensive system that Wellborn does," Gilbert said. "When I went to a game, I liked it."
He added, "The coach who coaches offensive line (Summers) recruited me, and I like him a lot."
Cupp and Williams will attend Judson College, a United States College Athletic Association school based in Marion. They'll play softball. Cupp is a third baseman/shortstop, and Williams is a catcher.
Asked if she ever imagined getting to this point in her athletic career, Cupp said, "Every since I was little, I wanted to have a day like this and sign in front of everybody. It's a pretty good experience."
Cupp batted .546 last season with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. She made second-team All-Calhoun County. Williams was a first-team choice as she batted .416 with five doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
Cupp said she liked that Judson is a smaller school and "hometown-like." Williams said that Cupp essentially recruited her to Judson.
"She encouraged me," Williams said. "She told me about the things that made her want to go, and they were the things that made me want to go, too."