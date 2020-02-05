National Signing Day: Weaver's Woods, Hilliard find best choices for football, academics

WEAVER — On a day when Weaver's Isaiah Woods and Davontae Hilliard were honored for getting a chance to play college football, both said academics played about as big a role in deciding where to play.
Woods chose Tennessee Tech, where he will study engineering. Hilliard is headed to Thomas More University, an NAIA school based in Crestview Hills, Ky., where he will have the chance to study nursing.
Weaver High celebrated the two football standouts with a school assembly in the gym, complete with cheerleaders, the band, and students in the bleachers.
Tennessee Tech is an NCAA Division I FCS program, and Woods said the football team's coaching staff remained interesting even after he broke his ankle this past season.
"Tennessee Tech was like a family environment," said Woods, a defensive end and outside linebacker. "I just enjoyed everything, and it was better for my future because I want to go into engineering. They gave me a chance. After the injury, everything went downhill, sort of, but that was the right fit for me."
Hilliard had several offers from NAIA school, but Weaver coach Justin Taylor said Thomas More came through with a solid scholarship package.
"They have a great atmosphere," said Hilliard, a defensive back. "I really like the coaching staff and the team."
As for nursing, he added, "I want to help people. So, I wanted to go to school for nursing."