Lincoln’s Nick Pope will kick on in college, signing with Shorter on Wednesday.
The second-team all-state selection was 34 of 36 on extra points in 2018 and made 10 of 15 field goals, with a long of 47 yards. He also averaged 39 yards a punt, averaging 60 yards.
Pope scored 219 career points, 10th all-time in Alabama, going 134-139 on extra points and 29 of 38 on field goals. His career punting average was 43 yards and had 65 touchbacks among 107 kickoffs.
He’s also a five-year starter in soccer, with 104 career goals.
Shorter is an NCAA Division II school based in Rome, Ga.