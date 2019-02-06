Saks had three football signees Wednesday, with Jaylen Childs (Troy), Marreo Thomas (Alabama State) and Johnathon Cobb (Mississippi College) making it official.
Cobb, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back, is the 2018 Anniston Star Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year. He also made first-team all-state, rushing for 1,339 yards (6.9 average) and 21 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Cobb announced his decision through social media Tuesday night, choosing NCAA Division II Mississippi College over Lindsey Wilson College and Western Carolina.
“Mississippi gave me the most money, and I felt good there when I went for my visit,”he said. “Going into college, I’ve really got a big chip on my shoulder, an even bigger one than I had in high school. I feel like a lot of colleges slept on me.”
Childs, a 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, was a first-team all-state and all-county pick. He graded 85 percent with 27 pancake blocks and 20 knockdowns.
Childs, known more for baseball and a late bloomer in football, announced his decision this past summer. Troy is an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision school.
“I went to Troy in summer for a camp, and, as soon as I got there, I just loved the campus,” he said. ‘I loved the atmosphere and the place. You walk in and drive by campus, and you see three or four practice fields, and you’re like, ‘Wow, they’re pretty serious about football.’”
He said he hasn’t ruled out baseball.
Thomas, a 5-10, 280-pound offensive/defensive lineman, was first-team all-state and all-county as a defensive lineman. He had 67 tackles, four sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and a safety.
He originally committed to Kennesaw State as an offensive lineman. He said the change of heart on schools happened within the past week and had to do with “family issues”and staying close to home. He’s glad to be playing defense at Alabama State, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision school in Montgomery.
“I feel like that’s what I’m best at,” he said. “I know for a fact that I’m a good offensive guard. I play everywhere. It don’t matter where you put me; I’m going to play my hardest.”