National Signing Day: Saks' Leonta Jones follows Cobb to Mississippi College

What a difference a year can make.
Perhaps nobody knows that better than Leonta Jones.
The Saks wide receiver proved it today when he signed with Mississippi College, an NCAA Division II school in Clinton, Miss.
“It’s unreal,” Jones said. “Because this time last year, I had no offers. I was unknown. And then out of nowhere it just all started to come together. It really made me feel blessed. It really did.”
Jones finished his senior season with 16 catches for 305 yards, 40 carries for 380 yards and 10 total touchdowns.
The family atmosphere in Clinton played a big role in Jones’ decision to join former teammate Johnathon Cobb, who signed with Mississippi College a year ago.
“When I went up there, you know, the people, the atmosphere, it was great,” Jones said. “Everybody was supportive. All the coaches, they came in, and they were just, like, friendly. They gave off the vibe of a family, and I really wanted that.”
After Jones thanked his parents and coaches for helping him reach this point, Saks coach Jonathan Miller praised Jones not only for his work on the football field but in the classroom as well.
“When coaches come through here to recruit, one of the first things they ask about is what the grades are. When they come through the door, that’s what they want to know, so they know if they are wasting their time or not,” Miller said. “That was one thing that was very easy with Leonta. I could say, you know, before they even ask, ‘He’s going to be a full qualifier, makes good grades, good student.’"
Miller praised Jones’ upside, saying, “The sky’s the limit for him.”
“We are proud of Leonta and the work he’s put in over the years,” Miller said. “I know he will go and represent Saks High School to the best of his ability and do big things on Saturdays at Mississippi College.”