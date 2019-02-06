Ranburne offensive lineman Brock Young made it official Wednesday, signing with NCAA Division II West Georgia.
A second-team all-state selection for 2018, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Young graded 87 percent. On defense, he accounted for 35 tackles. He also blocked two punts and a field goal.
Young helped Christian Smith rush for 1,131 yards and 15 touchdowns, and quarterback Josh Ralston accounted for 1,733 yards total offense and 21 touchdowns.
Young chose West Georgia over Samford, Point University and Union (Ky.).