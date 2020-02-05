National Signing Day: Piedmont's Thompson ready to go at West Alabama

PIEDMONT — By his own admission, football was a distant third in his sports pecking order for Piedmont’s Silas Thompson.
Basketball and baseball were the sports he was passionate about as a child, the ones he thought might take him past high school as a player. Thompson didn’t come out for football until his sophomore season and didn’t play much that year or the next.
This year, Thompson became the leading receiver and big-play threat on Piedmont’s Class 3A state championship team. His 48 catches — which included 13 touchdowns — turned a lot of heads in his direction. Wednesday he committed to a football scholarship offer from the University of West Alabama, a Division II school based in Livingston.
“You get out on the football field on Friday nights and make a couple of big plays and it changes you,” Thompson said Wednesday afternoon of his transformation from basketball and baseball to football.
Piedmont head football coach Steve Smith is high on Thompson as a player.
“He’s just starting to scratch the surface of what his potential is,” Smith said Wednesday at a signing celebration honoring Thompson.
Smith is just as high, perhaps higher, on Thompson as a person, describing him as a straight-A student who is in school every day, a Boys State representative as well as a three-sport athlete, polite, well-mannered with a smile that lights up any room he’s in.
“It’s exciting,” Thompson said of his opportunity at West Alabama. “I’m extremely blessed to play at the next level anywhere. This is really my first year actually getting out on the field and to be able to play D-2 football at West Alabama where they’ve had Super Bowl champions like Malcolm Butler and Tyreek Hill recently, it’s an honor really. I’m extremely blessed.”