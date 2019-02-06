Munford High School had three to sign Wednesday, with Kyle Ross making it official to Samford, Cam Lemons to Alabama State and Pernell Mitchell to Tuskegee.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-0, 232-pound honorable-mention all-state linebacker, had 117 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss in 2018. He had five quarterback sacks and 15 hurries and forced five fumbles in 10 games. He also rushed for 429 yards and three touchdowns.
Ross, a 6-0, 187-pound safety/outside linebacker, had 76 tackles and four interceptions. He was named a permanent team captain and competed in track.
Lemons, a 6-1, 192-pound safety/wide receiver, finished with 51 tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks. He intercepted three passes.
Samford is an NCAA FCS school based in Birmingham, while Alabama A&M is an NCAA FCS school in Huntsville. Tuskegee is an NCAA Division II school.