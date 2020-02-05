National Signing Day: Journeys lead Oxford’s Carlisle, Britt to West Georgia

OXFORD — Long before their football journeys took them to Oxford and now the University of West Georgia, J.B. Carlisle and Zay Britt saw lots to like about each other’s game.
Carlisle, then a running back at Anniston, reached out to Britt, then a receiver at Munford for tips.
“I said, ‘Zay, give me some of your footwork drills,’” Carlisle said. “He was like, ‘All right, I got you.’”
Their feet took them to Oxford, where they won a state championship together, and they’ll soon be teammates at West Georgia, an NCAA Division II school in Carrollton, Ga.
Britt and Carlisle joined four other Oxford athletes who participated in the school’s ceremony to mark National Signing Day. The group included defensive lineman Jaylen Swain (Jacksonville State), defensive end Kristin Booth (Southern Mississippi), lineman Chardon Wood (Maryville College) and tennis player Kaelyn Albright (Central Alabama Community College).
Oxford safety Antwon Fegans signed early and enrolled at Arkansas State, bringing the number of senior football players to sign to six so far. Signing day begins the NCAA Division I football signing period.
The Yellow Jackets finished 2019 with a 14-1 record, winning 6A and Region 6 titles. They beat Spanish Fort 14-13 in the state final Dec. 6 in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Britt, who moved to quarterback when junior Trey Higgins sustained a broken ankle in the third quarter, led the game-winning drive against Spanish Fort and was named the game’s most valuable player.
Swain, who flipped his commitment from Austin Peay to JSU on Sunday, was a finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A lineman of the year.
Swain, Britt, Carlisle and Fegans were first-team ASWA all-state selections, and Booth was a second-team pick.
Booth is committed to Southern Mississippi but has to raise either his GPA or ACT score slightly to qualify.
Southern Mississippi is an NCAA Division I FBS program based in Hattiesburg, Miss. Maryville, where Wood will play, is an NCAA Division III school in Maryville, Tenn.
Albright was Oxford's No. 2 singles player and advanced past the first round at sectionals. Central Alabama Community College is based in Alexander City.
For Britt and Carlisle, the journey started elsewhere, and both were reluctant transfers.
Carlisle wore wrist tape marking his Anniston background during the 2019 season. Friends from Anniston attended Wednesday’s signing ceremony, and he planned to return the favor later Wednesday, at Anniston.
Britt, who wound up at Oxford after his home in Munford burned, put his No. 19 Munford jersey along with his No. 2 Oxford jersey on his table of keepsakes.
Both landed at Oxford before the 2018 season and became stars as seniors, in 2019. In Oxford’s game-winning drive against Spanish Fort, they were the Yellow Jackets’ backfield battery, along with Trequon Fegans.
Fegans scored the game-winning touchdown, behind a Carlisle block, and Britt made several key plays on the drive.
“It’s still shocking to this day that that really happened,” Britt said.
That both ended up signing at West Georgia followed their campus visit together. They’ll soon be roommates together.
“West Georgia just got a lot better,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said.
Britt and Carlisle didn’t necessarily plan on things working out that way. It just so happened that West Georgia became each player’s best option.
“It was, honestly, my only visit,” Carlisle said. “I was really blessed to feel that it was a good fit.”
At 5-foot-10, Britt struggled to find a school that would overlook his height.
“West Georgia came in and told me they thought I was a playmaker,” Britt said. “They thought I fit their offense, and they said I have a good chance of playing as a freshman because they lost a lot of receivers.”
Like so many things for Britt and Carlisle, it just worked out.
“It was just God,” Britt said. “God just put us in that position to meet each other and become brothers, because he’s like a real blood brother to me.”