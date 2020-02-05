National Signing Day: Jacksonville's Wiggins, Green stay home, sign with JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Golden Eagle fans won’t have to travel far to follow the collegiate careers of two of their finest products.
They’ll be just a couple miles up the road, in fact.
Jacksonville High’s Ron Wiggins and Yessman Green made it official Wednesday when they signed with Jacksonville State.
“We’re just excited for them, their families, first of all that they get to go and continue their education, but they also get to play the sport that they love,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “You know, doing it at a local school, it’s just really good for the whole Jacksonville community. We’ll be able to closely follow these guys.
“They always know that Jacksonville High School is their home and this is where they’re from. We’re just excited to see what the future holds. I know both of them will do extremely well.”
Wiggins, who was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A back of the year, finished his senior season with 2,835 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.
He held 14 offers, including several from FBS schools such as Arkansas State, Southern Miss, UAB, Troy and SMU, but decided to stay home to play his college ball.
“Just really the home feeling,” Wiggins said when asked about what separated JSU from the other offering schools. “I knew I had a real good shot going to JSU.”
Green, who was named first team ASWA all-state in 4A, finished the season with three interceptions and 20 tackles.
The tandem helped Jacksonville reach new heights during the 2019 season. The Golden Eagles broke through the second-round barrier and made it all the way to the 4A state title game.
“This entire senior class, and Ron and Yessman, especially, those guys have been with us for a while,” Smith said. “Just doing so much for our program. Breaking down walls and setting records and doing things that have never been done before at Jacksonville High School. They’ve been a huge part of that over their careers.”