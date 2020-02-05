National Signing Day: Five Oxford football players, one tennis player make it official

OXFORD — A championship football season turned into a big signing day for Oxford.
Defensive lineman Jaylen Swain (Jacksonville State), wide receiver Zay Britt (West Georgia), running back J.B. Carlisle (West Georgia), defensive end Kristin Booth (Southern Mississippi) and lineman Chardon Wood (Maryville College) participated in Oxford's National Signing Day activities Wednesday, along with tennis player Kaelyn Albright (Central Alabama Community College).
Oxford safety Antwon Fegans signed early and enrolled at Arkansas State, an NCAA Division I FBS program based in Jonesboro, Ark.
The Yellow Jackets finished 2019 14-1, winning 6A and Region 6 titles. They beat Spanish Fort 14-13 in the state final Dec. 6 in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Britt, who moved to quarterback when junior Trey Higgins sustained a broken ankle in the third quarter, led the game-winning drive against Spanish Fort and was named the game’s most valuable player.
Swain, who flipped his commitment from Austin Peay to JSU on Sunday, was a finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A lineman of the year.
Swain, Britt, Carlisle and Fegans were first-team ASWA all-state selections, and Booth was a second-team pick.
Booth is committed to Southern Mississippi but has to raise either his GPA or ACT score slightly to qualify.
Southern Mississippi is an NCAA Division I FBS program based in Hattiesburg, Miss., while West Georgia is a Division II program in Carrollton, Ga.
Maryville, where Wood will play, is an NCAA Division III school in Maryville, Tenn.
Albright was Oxford's No. 2 singles player and advanced past the first round at sectionals. Central Alabama Community College is based in Alexander City.