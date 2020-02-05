National Signing Day: Clay Central's McNealey to Alabama State

J.D. McNealey was a key figure in Clay Central winning its second straight Class 5A title in 2019, and he’ll carry his career to the next level.
McNealey signed with Alabama State this morning after a strong 2019 as a linebacker and running back. Alabama State is an NCAA Division I school based in Montgomery. The football team plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
He came up biggest in the biggest game, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 1-yard run with 1:47 to play, as Clay Central beat Pleasant Grove 31-27 in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. The 6-foot-0, 225-pound senior also led the Vols with 10 tackles in that game, including eight solo stops.
McNealey was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick in 5A.