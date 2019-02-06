Reigning Class 5A champion Clay Central had a busy signing day, with title game most valuable player Shamari Simmons and Jaylon Bass signing with Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Simmons, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound son of former Clay County Parade All-America safety Stanford Simmons, was first-team all-state as an athlete, playing both wide receiver and defensive back. He caught six passes for 102 yards, including a 17-yarder on fourth-and-10 from the Vigor 18-yard line to set up the winning touchdown in the Vols’ 43-42 victory over Vigor in the state final at Auburn.
On the season, Simmons caught 36 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 73 tackles, six interceptions and two touchdowns and was the Vols’ team most valuable player and captain.
Bass, a 6-2, 290-pound nose tackle, made first-team all-state as a defensive lineman. He had 100 tackles, with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.