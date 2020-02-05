National Signing Day: Anniston honors 10 college-bound players

Football is an 11-man game, and Anniston just about had a full lineup put pen to paper on National Signing Day.
The Bulldogs saw 10 sign in the school’s auditorium Wednesday. This from a team that finished the 2019 season 9-5 and made the school’s first semifinal run since 2011.
The list of Anniston signees included five players who visited and committed to Alabama A&M together: quarterback/defensive back Daveon Dukes, running back A.J. Brown, wide receiver/safety Jordan Caldwell, tight end/defensive end Jordan Felder and defensive back Tiquon Jackson.
The other five signees were running back/defensive back Tony Hunley (Mississippi College), linebacker/end Micaiah Ross (Shorter), lineman Khalil Peoples (Jacksonville State) and linebacker Kaleb Jennings (Alabama State).
Jennings and Hunley were first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state picks, and Brown was a second-team pick. All made The Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team.