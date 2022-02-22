Mutual respect: Spring Garden falls to Pisgah again in clash of 2A's top-ranked teams

JACKSONVILLE — Mutual respect looks like Ace Austin and Molly Heard, walking together and laughing as Heard approaches the free-throw line with a minute to go in their Class 2A Northeast Regional final Tuesday.
Mutual respect looks like Austin and Heard giving each other five and smiling more in the all-tournament lineup, after Heard’s Pisgah team beat Austin’s Spring Garden team in this game for the second year in a row, 64-52.
No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class 2A went down again in Pete Mathews Coliseum, now two years after Pisgah (31-3) moved down from 3A and Spring Garden (31-2) up from 1A for the first time in its history.
Heard and Austin — dubbed “Bird and Magic” after the fact by Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin — put on another show.
The 6-foot Heard, the Lipscomb-bound senior who handles the ball and shoots 3-pointers when not lurking in the lane, turned in a most-valuable player performance with 28 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and one steal.
The 5-3 Austin, a freshman coach’s daughter who already has a state championship to her credit, just finished dazzling through her third varsity season with 17 points, nine assists, six rebounds and one steal.
Heard had a lot to smile about when they walked to the free-throw line together, the Eagles leading 59-50 with 1:01 to play. Austin not so much, but they smiled anyway.
“She asked me if I could miss any free throws,” Heard said. “I was like, ‘I’ve already missed two. What more do you want?’”
Austin didn’t feel like smiling as she and Panthers senior Neely Welsh stood with Heard and two of her teammates, Lila Kate Wheeler and Karlee Holcomb, in the all-tournament lineup. Austin and Heard shared another laugh.
“I said, ‘So, you just gonna go and win state now?’” Austin said. “She said, ‘I’m gonna try to.’
“Then she said, well, right here, that’s one of the funnest games she’s played and how she loves playing against us.”
Heard and Austin are friends. They talked back and forth during Pisgah’s 72-65 victory over Spring Garden in overtime in last year’s regional final.
That’s how things left off between two state powerhouses in girls’ sports. The two have 15 combined state titles in girls’ basketball, with Pisgah winning five of its nine in 3A. Spring Garden won all six in 1A.
The 2020 reclassification cycle put them on a collision course in the Northeast Regional, with Spring Garden moving up for the first time in its history. The most recent reclassification announcement has Spring Garden moving back down starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin has thoughts about that classification. The Panthers split two games this season with 6A Northeast Regional champion Oxford.
“I’m looking at who’s down here for the region championship games, and Pisgah can beat them all,” he said. “Where does that put us?
“That put us 12 points behind Pisgah. We’re right there with anybody down here.”
Appropriately, both teams won a half Tuesday. Pisgah just won its half bigger.
Spring Garden got out to a 14-4 lead and went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter, well on its way to a 29-20 lead at halftime.
Pisgah came out in a 1-2-2 press, with Heard at the point, in the second half, a tactic Pisgah coach Carey Ellison said he saved for the second half because it’s a tough adjustment.
The Eagles also came out ready to take advantage of all the help Spring Garden collapsed on Heard when she drove the lane. They hit 12 3-pointers, eight after halftime. All eight came within the first quarter and a half of the second half.
From there, Pisgah tried to play keepaway and make Spring Garden foul. The Panthers didn’t get their first foul of the second half until 2:56 of the fourth quarter.
Wheeler hit four 3-pointers to account for her 12 points, and Holcomb hit three en route to 11. Heard swished two.
Welsh and Bri Boles combined to hit five threes and finished with 10 points apiece. Both are seniors in a class that includes Sarah Kate McKay, Abbey Steward and Abbie Woods.
“For me, taking forward, our standard doesn’t dip,” Ricky Austin said. “We’re 31-2, and we're highly disappointed.”
Heard and Pisgah left with the same standard. The Eagles will play the G.W. Long-Lanett winner in Monday’s 3 p.m. state semifinal in Birmingham.
They hope to play in the official state-championship game. They might just have played in the de facto state-championship game.
“For two years in a row, this has been the buildup, No. 1 versus No. 2,” Ellison said. “I kind of wish it was in the state finals.”