Munford linebacker Alex Petty tackles high expectations

Talladega-Munford zactionBC_13.jpg

Munford's Alex Petty is expected to be an important leader for Munford this season.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Everybody has their own style and mindset. No two football players are alike.

Some are smooth and others are rough around the edges.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.