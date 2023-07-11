Munford linebacker Alex Petty tackles high expectations

MUNFORD — Everybody has their own style and mindset. No two football players are alike.
MUNFORD — Everybody has their own style and mindset. No two football players are alike.
Some are smooth and others are rough around the edges.
As for Alex Petty, the senior outside linebacker for Munford, he is unflappable. He is on key like a concert pianist. But most of all, Petty is ready to get the job done in a football minute.
“He knows what’s coming,” Munford head football coach Michael Easley said. “Alex gives us leadership and consistency. He’s a heady player. We need him to punch the clock and roll.”
He is getting the message.
Petty, the returning defensive mastermind for the Lions, is everything that Munford needs from one sideline to the other. He is mobile, savvy and always pursuing the ball carrier.
“In football, somebody is getting hit on every play,” said Petty, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender. “There is a lot of moving around. Football is a team sport, and it takes mental toughness. You are going to get hurt, but you have to keep pushing.”
Petty, the all-around player with the 4.1 grade point average and the 240-pound bench press dynamic, is a different kind of football player for the Munford Lions.
“You can tell he’s a leader,” Munford assistant coach Joshua Reynolds said. “Alex goes full speed. He doesn’t miss any reps, and he isn’t afraid to make a statement.”
Petty gets it done from the 40-yard line to the classroom. He is quick on his horse on the football field. Petty is drawn toward academics, too, with a nutritious score of 28 on his ACT.
He likes tackling, sneering and serving as an academic role model. Petty is a student of the game with little blame.
“Alex makes all A’s,” Easley said. “He is a fierce competitor. His grades are so high we don’t even have to check. Alex takes academics seriously.”
Math and science rock his boat.
“I like the numbers,” Petty said. “You have to sit down and focus.”
Last season, Petty hit the books and the ball carriers. He had more than 40 tackles for Munford, a Class 4A playoff team. Petty ran down his share of running backs.
And he is back for more of the same this season.
“I’m getting quicker,” the 17-year-old Petty said. “Our community loves football. We have a lot of adrenaline. The football is here. We have a lot of guys that are going to work hard.”
Munford will open the football season Aug. 25 at home against the Childersburg Tigers.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
