Mr. Basketball: Calhoun junior takes home award

Calhoun’s J.D. Davison is the fifth junior to be named Mr. Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in the 38-year history of the award.
The 6-foot-3 guard was also the Gatorade state player of the year and is a two-time Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro player of the year.
Davison, a two-time all-state selection, led Calhoun to the Class 2A championship this season. He averaged 30.3 points, reaching 40 points seven times with a high of 54. Davison also averaged 12 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 blocks for coach Ervin Starr.
Davison sank a last-second 3-pointer in a 64-61 win over Barbour County in the state title game and was the 2A state tournament most valuable player. He’s the first Mr. Basketball from a 1A or 2A school since 2008 when JaMychal Green, who is now in the NBA, won from 1A St. Jude.
The ASWA named Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker as Miss Basketball on Friday. The awards are traditionally revealed at a luncheon awards banquet. This year’s banquet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALL-TIME MR. BASKETBALL
2020: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
2019: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2018: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
2017: John Petty, Mae Jemison-Huntsville
2016: John Petty, J.O. Johnson
2015: Dazon Ingram, Theodore
2014: William Lee, Dallas Co.
2013: De’Runnya Wilson, Wenonah
2012: Craig Sword, Carver-Montgomery
2011: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2010: Trevor Lacey, Butler
2009: Kerron Johnson, Madison Aca.
2008: JaMychal Green, St. Jude
2007: Courtney Fortson, Jeff Davis
2006: Stanley Robinson, Huffman
2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens
2004: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2003: Ronald Steele, John Carroll
2002: Kennedy Winston, Blount
2001: Chris White, Grissom
2000: Gerald Wallace, Childersburg
1999: Marvin Stone, Grissom
1998: Sam Haginas, UMS-Wright
1997: Anthony Williams, Loachapoka
1996: Isaac Spencer, Jeff Davis
1995: Brian Williams, Jeff Davis
1994: Rod Willie, Lee-Huntsville
1993: Howard Pride, Butler
1992: Darryl Wilson, South Lamar
1991: Victor Newman, Houston Aca.
1990: Cedric Moore, Woodlawn
1989: Queintonia Higgins, Fairhope
1988: Terrence Lewis, Ramsay
1987: Bryant Lancaster, Valley
1986: Larry Rembert, Keith
1985: Vincent Robinson, Bridgeport
1984: Jeff Moore, Midfield
1983: Terry Coner, Phillips-Birmingham