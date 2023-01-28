Mr. 3,000: Odam hits point milestone in PIedmont's thrilling overtime win

WHITE PLAINS — Basketball scoring records maintained online by the Alabama High School Athletic Association show that Calhoun County has never had a player score 3,000 career points. That changed Friday night at White Plains.
Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam, who will play his college basketball at Jacksonville State, hit 3,000 on the nose with a fall-away jump shot on the first possession of the second half.
Before the game, which Piedmont won 66-64 in overtime, White Plains coach Chris Randall had insisted that as soon as Odam reached 3,000 points the game would stop and Randall would present the ball Odam used to him. Odam needed 16 points for the milestone number when the game started and had 14 at halftime. He finished with 41 points.
Odam’s historic shot knotted the score 30-30 with 7:39 left in the third. He and Randall shared a light moment when Randall presented the ball.
“I said, ‘Alex, I’d love to present your diploma to you at graduation, but since I can’t do that, here’s the ball. I wanted to make sure it had a ‘WP’ on it.’ He got a kick out of that,” Randall said.
Odam wasn’t to be outdone in the moment.
“I was messing with him, told him I wasn’t taking it if it had the ‘WP’ on it,” Odam said of his reply to Randall. “He said he made sure he wrote it on there.”
Before Piedmont’s high school season began, the day Odam confirmed his earlier commitment to Jacksonville State by signing scholarship papers in the early signing period, he was asked about potentially reaching 3,000 points.
“I don’t really think about the individual records until they happen. I think it’s definitely within reach this year. If it comes, it comes,” Odam responded.
And that’s exactly what happened.
“It wasn’t until last night (Thursday) that I knew how many I was away (from 3,000). I just hadn’t really been keeping up with it. I heard last night. My Dad told me,” Odam said.
The game resumed and Odam scored another 10 points in the third quarter giving him a total of 26 individually and his team a 44-37 lead as the fourth quarter started. He added eight points in the fourth but his day wasn’t done.
Wildcats’ senior guard Luke Bussey stroked home a 3-point basket from just left of the top of the 3-point arc with 1:05 to play for a 54-54 deadlock at the end of regulation. In overtime, Odam scored seven of Piedmont’s 12 points but eventually a pass by Odam was the Wildcats’ undoing.
In overtime, Odam missed the second of two free throws with 23.4 seconds on the clock, his only missed free throw in eight attempts, leaving the score tied again 64-64. White Plains held for one shot but a drive missed and the ball went out of bounds to Piedmont under the White Plains goal with 3.2 seconds showing.
Following a timeout, Cole Wilson made the inbounds pass to Ishmael Bethel near midcourt. Bethel immediately turned and passed to Odam streaking into the front court as Chance Murphy raced along the baseline. Murphy was alone under the goal when Odam passed to him for the winning layup.
“I looked up, and Chance was wide open,” Odam said. “They had about four guys on me at that point. I think his man had stepped up.”
Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam, both a proud coach and a proud father Friday night, credited assistant coach Matt Glover with the winning play call.
“It all starts with that pass to Ish and the catch he made,” the elder Odam said. “It’s tricky, too, because he’s catching it right there at half court. You don’t want a backcourt violation. He did a really good job of catching it and getting it off to Alex. It all worked out.”
Randall said the Bulldogs just made one more play than his White Plains team.
“Great call at the end,” Randall said. “They executed great. We had two people on Alex and he still beat us. Great pass.”
Odam reached his 41 points with 17 from 2-point range and a 7-for-8 night at the free throw line. Murphy scored seven points. Bethel had six points, and Rollie Pinto added five points. Wilson had four points and Luke Rhinehart contributed a second-quarter 3-point basket to the victory as Piedmont improved to 19-4.
Bussey led White Plains (13-13) with 24 points, including six treys. Carter Johnson scored 15 points around the basket for the Wildcats. Point guard Z.J. Rosario’s 10 points included two 3-pointers. Josh Wheeler scored nine points for the White Plains.
