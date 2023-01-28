 Skip to main content
Mr. 3,000: Odam hits point milestone in PIedmont's thrilling overtime win

Alex Odam

Piedmont's Alex Odam, left, with his brother Preston Odam, with the ball he used to score his 3,000th career point in a 66-64 win at White Plains.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

WHITE PLAINS — Basketball scoring records maintained online by the Alabama High School Athletic Association show that Calhoun County has never had a player score 3,000 career points. That changed Friday night at White Plains.

Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam, who will play his college basketball at Jacksonville State, hit 3,000 on the nose with a fall-away jump shot on the first possession of the second half.

